Banks to be closed for 12 days in June: See full list of holidays

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the bank holiday schedule for June. Before heading to the bank to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes, it is advisable to verify the holiday schedule in your state to ensure that the bank is operational on that particular day. It is important to keep in mind that services such as online banking and UPI will still be accessible to customers even when bank branches are closed on holidays. Customers will also have the option to utilise ATMs for cash withdrawals. Throughout June, banks in several states across the country will be closed for a total of 12 days. These holidays encompass all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, which are regular weekly offs. The RBI compiles a monthly bank holiday list, which varies from region to region based on local festivals and specific occasions.