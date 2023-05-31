Business

Banks to be closed for 12 days in June: See full list of holidays

It is recommended to refer to the RBI holiday calendar before visiting your bank and organise your tasks accordingly to prevent any inconvenience

FP Trending May 31, 2023 13:29:17 IST
All banks in the country will remain closed for 12 days in June. File Photo.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the bank holiday schedule for June. Before heading to the bank to deposit or exchange Rs 2000 notes, it is advisable to verify the holiday schedule in your state to ensure that the bank is operational on that particular day. It is important to keep in mind that services such as online banking and UPI will still be accessible to customers even when bank branches are closed on holidays. Customers will also have the option to utilise ATMs for cash withdrawals. Throughout June, banks in several states across the country will be closed for a total of 12 days. These holidays encompass all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays, which are regular weekly offs. The RBI compiles a monthly bank holiday list, which varies from region to region based on local festivals and specific occasions.

In June, as per the RBIs’ bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for six days due to regional holidays. These occasions include festivals such as Kharchi Puja, Bakri Eid, and Raja Sankranti, among others. Additionally, banks will not operate on all Sundays and the second to fourth Saturdays of the month, as per the usual schedule.

It is recommended to refer to the RBI holiday calendar before visiting your bank and organise your tasks accordingly to prevent any inconvenience.

The RBI has categorised the holidays as follows:

  1. Holidays specified under the Negotiable Instruments Act,
  2. Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act,
  3. Holidays under Real-Time Gross Settlement, and
  4. Holidays for Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Here is a complete list of bank holidays scheduled for June 2023:

4 June: First Sunday

10 June: Second Saturday

11 June: Second Sunday

15 June: Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti – Aizawl and Bhubaneswar.

18 June: Third Sunday

20 June: Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra – Bhubaneswar and Imphal

24 June: Fourth Saturday

25 June: Fourth Sunday

26 June: Kharchi Puja – Agartala

28 June: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) – Mumbai, Jammu, Belapur, Kochi, Nagpur, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.

29 June: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) – All branches except those in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.

30 June: Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha – Aizawl, and Bhubaneswar.

Updated Date: May 31, 2023 13:30:27 IST

