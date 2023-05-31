Banks to be closed for 12 days in June: See full list of holidays
It is recommended to refer to the RBI holiday calendar before visiting your bank and organise your tasks accordingly to prevent any inconvenience
In June, as per the RBIs’ bank holiday calendar, banks will remain closed for six days due to regional holidays. These occasions include festivals such as Kharchi Puja, Bakri Eid, and Raja Sankranti, among others. Additionally, banks will not operate on all Sundays and the second to fourth Saturdays of the month, as per the usual schedule.
The RBI has categorised the holidays as follows:
- Holidays specified under the Negotiable Instruments Act,
- Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act,
- Holidays under Real-Time Gross Settlement, and
- Holidays for Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Here is a complete list of bank holidays scheduled for June 2023:
4 June: First Sunday
10 June: Second Saturday
11 June: Second Sunday
15 June: Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti – Aizawl and Bhubaneswar.
18 June: Third Sunday
20 June: Kang (Rathajatra)/Ratha Yatra – Bhubaneswar and Imphal
24 June: Fourth Saturday
25 June: Fourth Sunday
26 June: Kharchi Puja – Agartala
28 June: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) – Mumbai, Jammu, Belapur, Kochi, Nagpur, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram.
29 June: Bakri Eid (Eid-Ul-Adha) – All branches except those in Belapur, Bhubaneswar, Gangtok, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram.
30 June: Remna Ni/Id-Ul-Zuha – Aizawl, and Bhubaneswar.
