Bank of America customers report money disappearing from their accounts; here's what happened
US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted that Bank of America and Zelle are seemingly failing customers once again
A few Bank of America customers are worried after the money in their accounts disappeared on Wednesday morning, as per a flurry of social media reports. The Daily Mail has reported that customers have complained that the funds are missing from their deposits and Zelle transactions. Some people had called the bank’s customer service line but failed to get any information. As per the report, several individuals had received a message in the bank’s mobile app that stated Zelle transactions done between Saturday and Tuesday would be delayed. The notification had promised that the accounts are going to be updated as soon as possible. However, it did not tell the exact time.
Many customers of the financial services company started posting about their problem on social media, asking where their money went.
So, looks like I’m a victim of what ever is going on with @BankofAmerica
Why is my money gone?
— 🗝💜🖤Disenchanted💜🖤 (@truthbtold2911) January 19, 2023
Some users even accused the bank of “stealing” the money.
Stop stealing people’s money.
— CUJO. (@dudefromthe303) January 19, 2023
US Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted that Bank of America and Zelle were seemingly failing customers again. She added that the issue needed to be fixed immediately and customers should be compensated. She went on to add that she has called out serious fraud issues on Zelle and this is their latest failure.
.@BankofAmerica and @Zelle are apparently failing customers again, with money somehow disappearing from accounts. This should be fixed immediately and customers should be compensated. I’ve called out serious fraud issues on Zelle and this is their latest failure.
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 18, 2023
The Bank of America began restoring missing Zelle transactions on Wednesday morning, as per a report by Bleeping Computer. Bill Halldin, a spokesperson for Bank of America, told FOX Business, “We did have an issue where there was a delay in posting Zelle transactions. It was resolved earlier today, so that all the transactions are showing in people’s accounts.”
Zelle, a peer-to-peer payment processor, stated that the problem was not the result of any issue with the Zelle Network.
Bank of America is among the leading financial institutions globally. It serves individuals, large corporations, small-and middle-market businesses, and governments. According to its official website, the bank offers a full range of banking, investment management, and other financial and risk management products and services.
