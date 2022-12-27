Bank Holidays in January 2023: Lenders to remain shut on these dates; check details here
The bank holidays for January, 2023 have been notified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The New Year is just around the corner and that means most of us have plans regarding our finances. As various festivals and holidays fall in January, you need to plan your tasks in line with that. During bank holidays, no official financial transactions will be allowed at the lender. But the facility of digital transactions will be available even during the closure of the banks. However, you might have some bank related work for which you will need to visit the branch physically. Hence, you should check the bank holidays for the next month and plan in advance.
The bank holidays for January, 2023 have been announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). As per the list, the banks are going to remain shut for 14 days next month. However, it should be noted that several bank holidays are going to be observed in specific states only.
Have a look at the bank holidays for January 2023 here:
Sunday, 1 January 2023:
Banks will remain closed across India due to Sunday/ New Year.
Monday, 2 January 2023:
Aizawl – Banks will be closed in the city due to New Year celebrations.
Tuesday, 3 January 2023:
Imphal – Lenders will be shut due to Imoinu Iratpa.
Wednesday, 4 January 2023:
Imphal – Banks will remain closed due to Gaan-Ngai celebrations.
Sunday, 8 January, 2023:
There will be a bank holiday in all Indian states as it is a Sunday.
Saturday, 14 January 2023:
Bank holiday will be observed across India as it is the second Saturday of the month.
Sunday, 15 January 2023:
All lenders will be closed on Sunday.
Monday, 16 January 2023:
Chennai – The lenders will be closed in the city on account of Thiruvalluvar Day.
Tuesday, 17 January 2023:
Chennai – Lenders will be shut due to Uzhavar Thirunal.
Sunday, 22 January 2023:
A bank holiday across the nation will be observed due to the weekend.
Monday, 23 January 2023:
Tripura and West Bengal – Banks will remain closed in these states due to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Jayanti.
Thursday, 26 January 2023:
There will be a national holiday due to Republic Day.
Saturday, 28 January 2023:
Bank holiday will be observed across all states due to the fourth Saturday.
Sunday, 29 January 2023:
Banks across the country will be shut on Sunday.
As mentioned above, some of the holidays will be marked in specific areas or cities only. Hence, these leaves are not uniform. Customers are advised to plan their visits to the bank accordingly.
RBI allots these holidays under categories such as ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’ and ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’
