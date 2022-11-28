Bank holidays 2022: Banks to remain closed for 14 days in December; check list here

In December banks across India are going to be closed for a total of 14 days, including weekend holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. But all bank services will continue digitally during the closure. With the facility of online banking and UPI payment apps like Google Pay, you will still be able to perform most of the bank related tasks. However, there might be some things on your plate which can only be done by visiting a bank branch physically. So, you should check all the dates on which the lenders are closed and plan your bank related work in line with that.

It should be noted that the ATM services will be available during the closure of banks.

Here are the dates on which banks will remain closed in their respective areas and across the country as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI):

Saturday, 3 December, 2022: Banks are going to remain closed in Goa on the occasion of St. Xavier’s Feast.

Sunday, 4 December, 2022: All the banks will be shut across India.

Saturday, 10 December, 2022: Banks across the nation will remain closed.

Sunday, 11 December, 2022: All lenders will remain shut.

Monday, 12 December, 2022: Banks are going to be closed in Meghalaya on the occasion of Pa-Tagan Nengminja Sangam.

Sunday, 18 December, 2022: Banks will be shut all over the country.

Monday, 19 December, 2022: Banks will remain closed in Goa for Goa Liberation Day.

Saturday, 24 December, 2022: Lenders will remain shut across India, and Christmas will also be observed in some parts of the country.

Sunday, 25 December 2022: Banks are going to remain shut.

Monday, 26 December, 2022: Banks will be seen closed in Mizoram, Sikkim and Meghalaya on the celebration of Christmas, Lasung, and Namsung.

Thursday, 29 December, 2022: Lenders will be shut in Chandigarh on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji.

Friday, 30 December 2022: Banks will be seen closed in Meghalaya on the occasion of Yu Kiang Nangwah.

Saturday, 31 December, 2022: Banks are going to be closed in Mizoram for New Year’s Eve.

