With the Reserve Bank of India hiking its repo rate earlier this month, several public and private sector lenders have followed suit and increased their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. AU Small Finance Bank is the latest to join the list. The bank has revised its rates on term deposits below Rs 2 crore. The rates became effective from 12 December. AU Small Finance Bank is now offering interest between 3.75 per cent and 7.20 per cent to the general public on FDs ranging from seven days to 10 years. For senior citizens, AU Small Finance Bank is providing returns ranging from 4.25 per cent to 8.25 per cent.

Let’s take a look at the latest FD interest rates being offered by AU Small Finance Bank:

AU Small Finance FD rates 2022 for the general public:

The lender is providing 3.75 per cent interest on deposits ranging from seven to 45 days. For term deposits maturing in 46 to 90 days, AU Small Finance Bank is offering 4.25 per cent returns. FDs with a tenure of 91 to 180 days are giving 5 per cent interest to depositors. Deposits maturing in 181 days to one year will earn 6.10 per cent interest. AU Small Finance Bank is giving 7.35 per cent interest on FDs maturing in one year one day to 15 months. For deposits ranging from 15 months one day to two years, 7.20 per cent interest is being offered. The lender is providing an interest rate of 7.75 per cent on fixed deposits maturing in two years one day to 45 months. For FDs with a maturity of 45 months one day to 10 years, the interest rate is 7.20 per cent.

AU Small Finance FD rates 2022 for senior citizens:

For senior citizens, AU Small Finance Bank is offering attractive interest rates on a variety of fixed deposit tenures. For FDs maturing in seven to 45 days, the lender is providing 4.25 per cent interest. Term deposits ranging from 46 to 90 days are offering 4.75 interest. Furthermore, 5.50 per cent returns are being offered on deposits ranging from 91 to 180 days. AU Small Finance Bank FDs with a tenure of 181 days to one year are earning 6.60 per cent returns. The interest offered on FDs lasting from one year one day to 15 months has been hiked to 7.85 per cent. The interest rate on fixed deposits ranging from 15 months one day to two years has been revised to 7.70 per cent. For term deposits between two years one day and 45 months, the interest rate is 8.25 per cent. Senior citizens will earn 7.70 per cent interest on AU Small Finance FDs between 45 months one day and 10 years.

