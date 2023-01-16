Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience Limited IPO opens today; all you need to know about lot size, price and more

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience Limited opens today, 16 January. The firm aims to raise Rs 13.05 crore with the issue. The company is issuing 18,12,800 shares at a price of Rs 72 per equity. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares, or its multiples thereafter. In the Aristo Bio-Tech And Lifescience Limited public issue, 50 per cent of the portion is reserved for high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and the remaining 50 per cent has been fixed for retail Investors. The IPO is going to conclude on 19 January, 2023. It is expected to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Emerge platform on 27 January.

The issue’s lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, a renowned merchant banking firm in Gujarat. The offer’s registrar is Link Intime Financial Services Private Limited. Out of the total money raised in the issue, Rs 935.22 lakh will be utilised for fulfilling the company’s working capital needs. On the other hand, Rs 250 lakh is going to be used for general corporate purposes, and Rs 120 lakh will be used for covering issue charges.

Avinash Gorakshakar, Head of Research, Profitmart Securities, stated that Aristo Bio-Tech is a leading agrochemical player which has a diversified basket of branded and technical formulations in its product basket. He added that the company has shown a decent performance in FY22. Gorakshakar further said that hopefully in FY23, the firm will report healthy growth in both topline and profits. Avinash said, “We believe the domestic agrochemicals industry presents a strong business opportunity for the next 2 to 3 years going ahead.” According to him, looking at the long-term prospects of the company, one can subscribe for a two-year time frame.

Aristo Bio-Tech is a crop protection firm, which offers manufacturing, formulation, supply and packaging job work services for various pesticides. It offers its services for insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, plant growth regulators and a wide range of other agrochemicals in India and for Export.

The corporation also offers contract manufacturing, job work and toll manufacturing services and products to various reputed Indian and multinational crop protection companies.

