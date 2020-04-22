Anand Mahindra lauds Reliance Jio-Facebook deal; says 'Bravo Mukesh!' on Twitter

Anand Mahindra, Group Chairman, Mahindra lauded Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries for mega Rs 43,574 -crore Reliance Jio-Facebook deal.

Taking to Twitter, Mahindra said: “Jio’s deal with Facebook is good not just for the two of them. Coming as it does during the virus-crisis, it is a strong signal of India’s economic importance post the crisis."

Earlier, after signing the deal, Ambani had said in a video statement: "All of us at Reliance and Jio are delighted to welcome Facebook Inc. as our long-term and esteemed partner. At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and I share for the all-round digital transformation of India and for serving all Indians".

He said the two companies will together accelerate India's digital economy to empower, enable and enrich people.

