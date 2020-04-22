You are here:
Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms over 500 points, Nifty above 9,100; Rupee plunges to all-time low of 76.88

Business FP Staff Apr 22, 2020 11:30:41 IST
  • 11:30 (IST)

    Wheat crop harvest progressing in Uttar Pradesh's Aligharh 

  • 11:23 (IST)

    Market rally continues as Sensex zooms over 500 points, Nifty above 9,100

    The benchmark indices extended the gains as Sensex zoomed 534.07 points or 1.74 percent to 31,170.78 while the Nifty was up 142.80 points or 1.59 percent at 9,124.25 at around 11.15 am.

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Ducati India defers price hike on extended warranty till May-end

    Luxury motorcycle brand Ducati India on Wednesday said it has deferred price hike on extended warranty till 31 May 2020.
     
     
    Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the price hike on extended warranty will now come into effect from 1 June 2020, the company said in a statement.
     
     
    The offer will be extended for customers whose motorcycles will be out of warranty during the lockdown period of 24 March till 3 May, it added.
     
     
    "We at Ducati, are fully committed towards providing the best services to our customers and will stand together with them during this global 

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Crisil profit jumps 15% to Rs 88 crore in January-March quarter

    Ratings firm Crisil has reported 15 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 88.1 crore in first quarter ended March of the fiscal year 2020.

    The S&P Global Company''s Indian unit had reported net profit of Rs 76.6 crore during the same quarter a year ago, which follows the fiscal year same as the calendar year.

    The company''s consolidated income from operations for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, rose 2.9 percent to Rs 427.8 crore as compared to Rs 415.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019, Crisil said in a late night exchange filing on Tuesday.

    "While domestic slowdown signs were manifesting since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on society and economies, leading to global recession and a very deep slowdown in India as indicated by the sharp downward revision in GDP estimates,” said Ashu Suyash, managing director and CEO, Crisil.

  • 11:00 (IST)

    ICICI Bank shares fall nearly 3% on exposure to Singapore oil trading firm

    Shares of ICICI Bank extended losses on Wednesday and fell nearly 3 percent in early trade amid concerns over its exposure to a Singapore-based oil trading company.

    In a news clarification on Tuesday about its exposure of $100 million to Singapore-based Hin Leong Trading Pte, it said, "We confirm that the Bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question".

    The scrip declined 2.57 percent to Rs 323 at the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, it fell 2.65 percent to Rs 323.05.

    The shares of the company had plunged 8.38 percent on Tuesday to Rs 331.55 on the BSE.

  • 10:57 (IST)

    Nifty Bank gains 

  • 10:42 (IST)

    Sensex jumps 310 points, Nifty reclaims 9,000-mark

    The benchmark indices continued the morning rally as Sensex jumped 310.56 points or 1.01 percent to 30,947.27 while the Nifty was up 63.80 points or 0.71 percent at 9,045.25 at around 10.30 am.

    Selling was seen in the metal and banking names, while infra and pharma indices were trading higher.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Incomes very fragile; consumption expected to revive

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Rupee plunges to all-time low of 76.88

    The Indian rupee plummeted to an all-time low of 76.88 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, amid strengthening of the US dollar overseas and rise in coronavirus cases in the country.
     
     
    On 16 April, rupee had slumped to 76.87 against US dollar ​Forex traders said the weakness in the rupee was largely due to strengthening of the US dollar against a basket of currencies as investors fled to safe haven greenback amid weakening risk appetite in the markets.
     
     
    The rupee opened weak at 76.86 at the interbank forex market and then fell further to 76.88, down 5 paise over its last close. The rupee had settled at 76.83 against the US dollar on Tuesday.

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Maharashtra govt requests CBI to take custody of DHFL promoters Wadhawans

    Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said the state government has requested the CBI to take the custody of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, who allegedly violated the lockdown norms and travelled to Mahabaleshwar earlier this month.
     
     
    After the Wadhawan brothers and 21 others, including their family members, reached Mahabaleshwar hill town, they were quarantined there by the Satara district administration. 
     
     
    In a Facebook address, Deshmukh said he has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take the custody of Wadhawans after their quarantine period ends at 2 pm on Wednesday.
     
     
    Kapil Wadhawan, the 46-year-old chairman and managing director of Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), was arrested on 27 January this year by the Enforcement Directorate for his dubious dealings with gangster Iqbal, who died in 2013, and was booked under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering
    Act (PMLA).

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 11:30:41 IST

