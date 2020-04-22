Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms over 500 points, Nifty above 9,100; Rupee plunges to all-time low of 76.88

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: Sensex down 219 points, Nifty dips in opening session; RIL surges 5%
Washington/New York: Asian share markets were set to tumble on Wednesday as the floor fell out from under US crude prices, exposing the deep damage the coronavirus pandemic has had on global economic demand.
Skittish investors sought the safety of government debt and even dumped safe-haven gold as Brent oil futures plunged for a second day, fueled by a swelling global crude glut.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 2.1 percent in early trading while Japan’s Nikkei futures rose 0.21 pecent.
The collapse in US crude prices has given fresh urgency to bearish voices who say it sounds alarm bells for global growth and are bracing for a catastrophic collapse in asset prices as the COVID-19 pandemic wrecks the world economy.
Earlier his week, the May US WTI futures contract crashed into negative pricing for the first time in history. In addition to massive oversupply concerns, analysts say the plunge also highlights the technical constraints the market faces in responding to shocks.
“The negative price for May WTI futures was probably an anomaly, but it also was a symptom of bigger underlying issues that the industry must address,” said Arij van Berkel, who leads the energy research team at Lux Research in Amsterdam. “Even though the oil industry theoretically has a diversified product portfolio, the current situation shows that its ability to switch between markets is extremely limited.”
The Nikkei 225 index closed down 1.15 percent at 19,669.12 on Tuesday. The futures contract is down 2.64 percent from that close.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 1.31 percent.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.67 percent to 23,018.88, the S&P 500 lost 3.07 percent to 2,736.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.48 percent to 8,263.23.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 3.39 percent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 3.01 percent.
As the difficulties of restarting the US economy sank in, US Treasury yields tumbled, with the five-year note hitting a new record low on rising prices for bonds: one of the safest assets.
The US dollar rose to a two-week high against a basket of currencies, as investors fled riskier assets for the world’s most liquid currency while putting pressure on oil-linked currencies such as the Norwegian crown and the Canadian dollar.
Investors face a worldwide supply glut that is expected to overwhelm demand for months or even years and current production cuts to offset that excess are nowhere near sufficient.
US crude recently rose 124.08 percent to $10.01 per barrel while Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday to $19.82, down 22.49 percent on the day, as panic extended to a second day.
Both Saudi Arabia and Russia said on Tuesday they were ready to take extra measures to stabilise oil markets along with other producers, but they have not taken action yet.
Investors have become increasingly wary of the economic damage from sweeping lockdowns that have brought US business activity to a halt and sparked millions of layoffs.
Governors of about half a dozen US. states, including Georgia and South Carolina, are pushing ahead with plans to begin a partial restart of their economies despite warnings that loosening restrictions prematurely could lead to a fresh surge of infections.
Meanwhile, the US Senate on Tuesday unanimously approved $484 billion in additional coronavirus relief for the US economy and hospitals treating patients sickened by the pandemic, sending the measure to the House of Representatives for final passage later this week.
Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 11:30:41 IST
Wheat crop harvest progressing in Uttar Pradesh's Aligharh
Market rally continues as Sensex zooms over 500 points, Nifty above 9,100
The benchmark indices extended the gains as Sensex zoomed 534.07 points or 1.74 percent to 31,170.78 while the Nifty was up 142.80 points or 1.59 percent at 9,124.25 at around 11.15 am.
Ducati India defers price hike on extended warranty till May-end
Crisil profit jumps 15% to Rs 88 crore in January-March quarter
Ratings firm Crisil has reported 15 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 88.1 crore in first quarter ended March of the fiscal year 2020.
The S&P Global Company''s Indian unit had reported net profit of Rs 76.6 crore during the same quarter a year ago, which follows the fiscal year same as the calendar year.
The company''s consolidated income from operations for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, rose 2.9 percent to Rs 427.8 crore as compared to Rs 415.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019, Crisil said in a late night exchange filing on Tuesday.
"While domestic slowdown signs were manifesting since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on society and economies, leading to global recession and a very deep slowdown in India as indicated by the sharp downward revision in GDP estimates,” said Ashu Suyash, managing director and CEO, Crisil.
ICICI Bank shares fall nearly 3% on exposure to Singapore oil trading firm
Shares of ICICI Bank extended losses on Wednesday and fell nearly 3 percent in early trade amid concerns over its exposure to a Singapore-based oil trading company.
In a news clarification on Tuesday about its exposure of $100 million to Singapore-based Hin Leong Trading Pte, it said, "We confirm that the Bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question".
The scrip declined 2.57 percent to Rs 323 at the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, it fell 2.65 percent to Rs 323.05.
The shares of the company had plunged 8.38 percent on Tuesday to Rs 331.55 on the BSE.
Nifty Bank gains
Sensex jumps 310 points, Nifty reclaims 9,000-mark
The benchmark indices continued the morning rally as Sensex jumped 310.56 points or 1.01 percent to 30,947.27 while the Nifty was up 63.80 points or 0.71 percent at 9,045.25 at around 10.30 am.
Selling was seen in the metal and banking names, while infra and pharma indices were trading higher.
Incomes very fragile; consumption expected to revive
Rupee plunges to all-time low of 76.88
Maharashtra govt requests CBI to take custody of DHFL promoters Wadhawans
Berger Paints expects demand to bounce after lockdown
Trump threatens to terminate trade deal if China does not honour it
Global CEOs see U-shaped recession due to coronavirus
Global business leaders are preparing for a drawn-out U-shaped recession due to the impact of coronavirus and many fear their companies won’t survive the pandemic, a survey of thousands of chief executives showed on Wednesday.
The pandemic sweeping the world has killed nearly 170,000 people, routed financial markets and could trigger the worst economic meltdown since the 1930s Great Depression.
Around 60 percent of chief executives are preparing for a U-shaped recovery - a long period between recession and an upturn - compared with 22 percent who predict a double-dip recession, according to an 15-19 April poll of 3,534 chief executives from 109 countries conducted by YPO, a business leadership network.
Lockdown gives time for Mumbai's busy rail network maintenance
Rupee opens weaker
Asia stocks fall after US crude collapses for second day
Asian share markets slipped to two-week lows on Wednesday as the floor fell out from under crude prices, exposing the deep economic damage wrought by the global coronavirus health crisis.
Skittish investors sought the safety of government debt as Brent oil futures plunged for a second day to a low last seen almost two decades ago, fueled by a swelling world crude glut.
The dizzying dive in oil has turned investors away from stocks, and has given fresh urgency to bearish voices who are bracing for a catastrophic decline in asset prices as the COVID-19 pandemic wrecks the world economy.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.8 percent while Japan’s Nikkei slumped 1.3 percent.
Wall Street crashes up to 3%
On Wall Street, key indices crashed up to 3 percent in overnight session.
Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in US oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 630.73 points, or 2.67 percent, to 23,019.71, the S&P 500 lost 86.67 points, or 3.07 percent, to 2,736.49 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 297.50 points, or 3.48 percent, to 8,263.23.
No takers for Hyundai cars
As Detroit’s automakers shut production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, South Korea’s Hyundai Motor cranked up its factories back home to ship cars to the United States, a move that is proving costly for the world’s fifth-largest auto group.
Hyundai ramped up domestic production to as much as 98 percent of capacity by late March, not only as the Korean market was recovering from a bad February but also because it bet on demand for Tucson SUVs and other models from US customers, its biggest overseas market outside of China.
While Hyundai is one of few global automakers whose production has recovered at home, its exports optimism has been dampened by the severity of the US outbreak, weak consumer sentiment and as rivals have quickly moved to guard their turf.
Consignments of cars shipped from South Korea are now sitting in US ports, with dealers slow to take deliveries because of slumping sales and rising inventory, four people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Facebook buys 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 cr
Facebook has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in a deal that gives the social media giant a firm foothold in a fast-growing massive market and helps the Indian oil-to-telecom conglomerate to significantly cut debt.
The deal values Jio at Rs 4.62 lakh crore ($65.95 billion).
Commenting on the deal, RIL said this is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India.
The investment values Jio Platforms amongst the top 5 listed companies in India by market capitalization, within just three and a half years of launch of commercial services, it said in a statement.
NIIT inks pact with US firm EdTech, stock jumps over 7%
RIL shares surge over 8% after Facebook announces investment in Jio
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose over 8 percent in early trade on Wednesday after social media giant Facebook announced an investment in the company's telecom unit Jio.
Facebook bought 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore.
Brent oil futures plunge again as growing glut feeds market panic
Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday, extending oil market panic into a second day with no end in sight to a swelling global crude glut as the coronavirus pandemic has obliterated demand for fuel.
Monday and Tuesday have been two of the most turbulent days in the history of oil trading, as investors confronted the reality that worldwide supply will overwhelm demand for months or years and current production cuts to offset that glut are nowhere near sufficient.
After Monday’s trade, when the front-month May US contract fell into negative territory for the first time in history, Tuesday set a new milestone as more than 2 million contracts for US crude for delivery in June changed hands, the busiest day in history, according to exchange operator CME Group.
Sensex rises over 100 points, Nifty close to 9,000-mark
The benchmark indices erased the opening losses as Sensex rose 120.19 points or 0.39 percent to 30,756.90 while the Nifty was up 13.25 points or 0.15 percent at 8,994.70 at around 9.30 am.
Reliance, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma and Maruti were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.
Markets could open mildly lower
Facebook Investment in R Jio and recovery in crude prices to provide some reason for markets to stabilize, though sentiments continue to be gloomy
Indian markets could open mildly lower on Wednesday following mildly weak Asian markets and sharply negative US markets on Tuesday.
US stocks closed sharply lower Tuesday, as high-flying technology shares gave up ground, and a historic collapse in oil prices eroded the bullish mood on Wall Street. The slump in oil prices weighed on sentiment as investors worried that plunging demand for the commodity would dent a key sector for U.S. employment and investment and signal a deeply depressed global economy.
Oil futures remained under pressure Tuesday, with West Texas Intermediate crude for June losing $8.86, or 43.4%, to settle at $11.57 a barrel on the NYME, after touching a low at $6.50. Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20% and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge
CNN reported that Congress has reached a deal to provide $450 billion of additional funding to U.S. small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, with the Senate attempting to pass the measure later Tuesday, after lawmakers provided a roughly $350 billion package that was exhausted last week.
Asian share markets opened lower on Wednesday as the floor fell out from under U.S. crude prices, exposing the deep damage the coronavirus pandemic has had on global economic demand.
Facebook has bought a 9.9 percent stake in Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore), the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). This is the largest investment for a minority stake by a technology company anywhere in the world and the largest FDI in the technology sector in India. This investment by Facebook values Jio Platforms at ₹ 4.62 lakh crore pre-money enterprise value ($65.95 billion, assuming a conversion rate of ₹ 70 to a US Dollar).
Indian equity markets followed weak global cues and ended lower on Tuesday after a feeble recovery from intra day lows. The NSE Nifty 50 index ended below the 9,000 mark at 8,981, down 3 percent.
Technically the Nifty has closed below the psychological level of 9000. 8821 is the next crucial support and if it gets breached, a sharper fall could ensue. On upsides 9091 could offer resistance.
11:30 (IST)
Wheat crop harvest progressing in Uttar Pradesh's Aligharh
11:23 (IST)
Market rally continues as Sensex zooms over 500 points, Nifty above 9,100
The benchmark indices extended the gains as Sensex zoomed 534.07 points or 1.74 percent to 31,170.78 while the Nifty was up 142.80 points or 1.59 percent at 9,124.25 at around 11.15 am.
11:16 (IST)
Ducati India defers price hike on extended warranty till May-end
11:05 (IST)
Crisil profit jumps 15% to Rs 88 crore in January-March quarter
Ratings firm Crisil has reported 15 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 88.1 crore in first quarter ended March of the fiscal year 2020.
The S&P Global Company''s Indian unit had reported net profit of Rs 76.6 crore during the same quarter a year ago, which follows the fiscal year same as the calendar year.
The company''s consolidated income from operations for the quarter ended 31 March 2020, rose 2.9 percent to Rs 427.8 crore as compared to Rs 415.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019, Crisil said in a late night exchange filing on Tuesday.
"While domestic slowdown signs were manifesting since the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on society and economies, leading to global recession and a very deep slowdown in India as indicated by the sharp downward revision in GDP estimates,” said Ashu Suyash, managing director and CEO, Crisil.
11:00 (IST)
ICICI Bank shares fall nearly 3% on exposure to Singapore oil trading firm
Shares of ICICI Bank extended losses on Wednesday and fell nearly 3 percent in early trade amid concerns over its exposure to a Singapore-based oil trading company.
In a news clarification on Tuesday about its exposure of $100 million to Singapore-based Hin Leong Trading Pte, it said, "We confirm that the Bank, in the normal course of its business, has exposure to the borrower group in question".
The scrip declined 2.57 percent to Rs 323 at the BSE. On the National Stock Exchange, it fell 2.65 percent to Rs 323.05.
The shares of the company had plunged 8.38 percent on Tuesday to Rs 331.55 on the BSE.
10:57 (IST)
Nifty Bank gains
10:42 (IST)
Sensex jumps 310 points, Nifty reclaims 9,000-mark
The benchmark indices continued the morning rally as Sensex jumped 310.56 points or 1.01 percent to 30,947.27 while the Nifty was up 63.80 points or 0.71 percent at 9,045.25 at around 10.30 am.
Selling was seen in the metal and banking names, while infra and pharma indices were trading higher.
10:39 (IST)
Incomes very fragile; consumption expected to revive
10:39 (IST)
Rupee plunges to all-time low of 76.88
10:36 (IST)
Maharashtra govt requests CBI to take custody of DHFL promoters Wadhawans