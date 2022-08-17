Now, days after the demise of Big Bull of the Indian stock market, dairy brand Amul paid homage to the business magnate with a monochrome doodle.

Popularly known as India’s Warren Buffet, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala breathed his last on Sunday morning due to multiple ailments. The inopportune demise of the ace investor sent shock waves across the world, leading to legions of prominent personalities pouring their tribute. Now, days after the demise of Big Bull of the Indian stock market, dairy brand Amul paid homage to the business magnate with a monochrome doodle. Expressing condolences over Jhunjhunwala’s death, the brand dropped the picture of their black and white topical on social media platforms, on 16 August. While posting the picture, FMCG’s bellwether wrote in the caption, "Tribute to the legendary big bull of India!"

Symbolising his investment spirit, the topical features the market maverick sitting with a bull in the backdrop of several computers. The text on the topical reads, “Apne bal se bulland bana,” which is a wordplay on the bull and roughly means Jhunjhunwala was self-made. The texts also added, “Rakesh Junjhunwala, 1960-2022”.

Amul topical has always been in the headlines for its creative delivery of the message. And the scene in their latest topical captures the very essence of Jhunjhunwala’s life as a skilled trader in identifying the stock that would yield profits in the future. So far, the picture has garnered around 6,000 likes and innumerable comments.



Several social media users paid their tribute in the comments section. One user commented, “Rest in power Rakesh Ji.” Another commented, “Rip Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.... Om shanti.” As per Livemint, Jhunjhunwala started his career in 1986, when he entered the market with just Rs 5000 and yet created an empire of $5.8 billion all by himself. Jhunjhunwala’s first investment of Rs 5000, reportedly yielded him a profit of Rs 5 lakh. In 2002, what can be called one of his historic investments, Jhunjhunwala reportedly earned a profit of 12,900 percent on his shares of Titan company.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.