Almost a year has passed since the ground-breaking victory of Amazon workers at a New York warehouse seeking the foundation of a labour union. However, the tug of war seems to have no end in sight. Recently, the company expressed its doubt over the results of the election. Amazon has decided to battle the outcome following legal actions. As reported by BBC, most of the warehouses in New York have experienced failure in organising their workforces. The corporation and the warehouse workers have not yet started contract negotiations. When they finally start, it is anticipated that it will take years.

Earlier this month, regulators legally declared the Amazon Labor Union’s success at JFK8, the Staten Island warehouse where about 8,000 workers are employed. Amazon intends to appeal, claiming that regulators unlawfully manipulated the election result against the company. The deadline it was up against was pushed back two more weeks this week.

Chris Smalls, a former employee of Amazon who established the union after the corporation sacked him during the pandemic, accepted the lack of progress. He said, “The timeframe is roughly in line with what we anticipated because we are dealing with a trillion-dollar firm that will spend X dollars to try to prevent a union from forming.”

Regardless of an increase in organising efforts, the share of workers who belong to unions has continued to shrink over the years, dropping to 10.1 percent last year from 10.3 percent in 2021. It is the lowest rate ever recorded and is approximately half of what it was in 1983 when the government first began keeping track of the data.

However, there are some indications that labour activists have achieved progress. According to a 2022 Gallup poll, more than 70 percent of Americans now support labour unions, which is the greatest percentage since 1965. The number of petitions from workers seeking to form unions at their places of employment increased by 53 percent in the 12 months leading up to October, reaching more than 2,510, the highest figure since 2016.



Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.