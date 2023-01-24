Amazon kicks off Air freight business in India in four metro cities

Online shopping giant Amazon has started offering its cargo service in India in an effort to speed up delivery and make services more convenient for its customers. Two specifically designed cargo aircraft with a carrying capacity of 20,000 items will be used by the cargo service- Amazon Air. After the United States and Europe, India has become the third market that is covered by Amazon Air. The dedicated freight service was originally introduced in the US in 2016.

Over 110 freight aircraft of the Amazon Air Fleet are currently operational across more than 70 international locations. A Boeing 737-800 aircraft, flown by Bengaluru-based Quikjet Cargo Airlines, will be used for Amazon Air service in India initially. New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will be the first four cities to be covered.

The company claims that because it now has two dedicated freight planes under its control and won’t have to totally depend on the cargo services of airlines, it can be more flexible with cargo shipments.

While Amazon claimed that this would speed up deliveries and make the company more profitable, it did not make it clear by how much. Customers will be able to order things a little later in the evening and still count on next-day delivery, according to the statement on the Air cargo service.

Since Amazon has more than five million Amazon Prime subscribers and India is one of the company’s largest and fastest-growing international markets, the newest expansion of its services in the country seems like the next logical step. The business has already invested $6.5 billion in India. The Amazon Air service has been introduced in four metros as Indian metro customers are known to be persistent and frequently make repeat purchases.

Interestingly, even though the service is known as Amazon Air, the planes continue to bear the Prime Air insignia. Incorporated in 2022, Prime Air manages drone delivery services and operates in Texas and California in the US. Amazon Air will initially only be used for Amazon’s own deliveries, unlike Amazon’s logistics service, which is available to other e-commerce businesses.

