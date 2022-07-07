Akasa Air, backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, gets air operator certificate; to start operation by July end

Akasa Air's airline code is QP and it received its first 737 MAX on 21 June this year. By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted airline will have inducted 18 aircraft

New Delhi: Akasa Air backed by ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala on Thursday became India's newest airline after receiving the air operator certificate (AOC) from civil aviation regulator DGCA and thereby, getting a green signal to start operations as the airline.

The startup carrier will start commercial operation services in late July with two aircrafts and will subsequently add more to its fleet every month.

Notably, the grant of the AOC is the final step among the other formalities laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The AOC marks the "satisfactory completion" of all regulatory and compliance requirements for the airline’s operational readiness.

In a post on Twitter, Akasa Air said: "We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations."

We are pleased to announce the receipt of our Air Operator Certificate (AOC). This is a significant milestone, enabling us to open our flights for sale and leading to the start of commercial operations. — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) July 7, 2022

Akasa Air founder and CEO, Vinay Dube, said: "We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process. We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline”.

Akasa Air's airline code is QP and it received its first 737 MAX on 21 June this year. By the end of the fiscal year 2022-23, the airline will have inducted 18 aircraft and thereafter 12-14 aircraft every 12 months, which will make up its order of 72 delivered over five years, a release by Akasa Air said.

On Monday, Akasa Air unveiled the first look of its crew uniform. It said that the airline focuses on providing the best possible stretch to ensure their comfort over their busy flight schedules.

Akasa Air said that it is the first Indian airline to have introduced custom trousers and jackets, with their fabric specially made for Akasa Air (using recycled polyester fabric which is made from pet bottle plastic salvaged from marine waste) and comfortable sneakers for its airline in-flight crew keeping in mind ergonomics, aesthetics and comfort.

