Air India announces 20 additional flights to Doha ahead of Qatar World Cup, to be serviceable from 30 October

Four years of wait is almost over and the FIFA World Cup is all upon us. The global football fans are all heated up to witness the battle between the nations in the most significant football competition. On 20 November, Group A’s opening match between Qatar and Ecuador is scheduled to be celebrated as the event’s official kick-off. In India too, there are a lot of football enthusiasts who have already booked their match tickets and will make their way to Qatar. Keeping their enthusiasm in mind, Air India has come up with a special initiative for the benefit of football fans. Prior to the FIFA World Cup in Doha, Tata Group-owned Air India announced the introduction of 20 new flights per week from major Indian cities to Qatar.

With more capacity, the anticipated increase in demand around the football extravaganza in Qatar scheduled for the months of November and December will be fulfilled, according to the statement by the organisation. The flights, which will start operating on 30 October, will connect India’s top cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai with Qatar’s capital Doha, during this time.

There will be 13 weekly flights from Mumbai, four from Hyderabad, and three from Chennai. These extra flights will be in addition to the daily flights from Delhi to Doha presently in operation.

Air India’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, said on the launch of new flights for Qatar that through good connectivity between India and Qatar, Air India hoped to bring the football fiesta to this region of the world. “Our flight schedule has been planned to make the entire travel experience convenient and seamless,” he further added. Aggarwal has also pledged that Air India will continue with this world-class flying experience for popular sporting events in the future as well.

Apart from this, Air India had introduced 14 new flights to Air India’s domestic network last month. Among the additional flights, there were two new frequencies on each of the routes from Delhi to Mumbai, Delhi to Bengaluru, and Mumbai to Chennai as well as one new frequency on the Mumbai to Bengaluru route. As more aircraft have entered service again, network connectivity has now got the chance to improve.

