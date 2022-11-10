The Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Constitution’s 103rd Amendment Act 2019 on Monday, 7 November. The amendment provides a 10 per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) from the general category in government jobs and higher education. The five-bench judge of the Supreme Court ruled that the 103rd amendment is not in violation of the Constitution. The amendment covers those people from the EWS category who do not come under the existing reservation criteria for SCs, STs and OBCs. The government, while bringing in the amendment in 2019, had specified only people who fulfil certain conditions could avail of the benefit of reservation. One of them was that the gross annual income of the family under the EWS quota must be less than 8 lakh.

This quota is available on the basis of the financial condition of the applicant. It also allowed state governments to give reservations on the basis of economic backwardness. According to a report in Jagran, students under the EWS quota will get a separate cut-off, similar to SC/ST/OBC categories.

Students who are eligible for the EWS quota can apply using the following process:

― They should get an EWS certificate from the local government authorities. To get this document, they need to appear before the local Tehsil or other authorities with their documents.

― The officer will verify the documents and issue the certificate within one week.

― The student can then submit the EWS certificate to the requisite educational/recruitment authority.

Documents required for EWS certificate:

People availing of the quota need to bring the following documents to their local government authority:

― PAN card

― Aadhaar card

― Passport-size photograph

― Income and Assets certificate

― Bank statements

Students need to note that the EWS quota will not give them any relaxation in the upper age limit in educational institutes or jobs. Another thing to note is that with regards to the Rs 8 lakh gross income ceiling, the term income shall include money earned from all sources, meaning salary, family income from pension, business, agriculture and more.

