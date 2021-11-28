After Airtel and VI, now Reliance Jio increases prepaid tariff rates; hike effective 1 Dec, check details here

These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries, Jio said

Reliance Jio on Sunday announced a hike in prepaid tariff rates by 20 percent, according to several media reports. The revised tariff rates will be effective from 1 December.

The announcement from Jio comes just after telecom competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea hiked their rates earlier this month.

The JioPhone Plan, which used to cost Rs 75 earlier for 28 days, will now cost Rs 91, while the Rs-129 voice and data plan would now cost Rs 155 for 28 days as per the revised tariffs, as per Business Today.

Check out the full list of plans below:

As per Indian Express, Jio said the new plans are in order to “ensure a sustainable telecom industry.”

“These plans will provide the best value in the industry. Upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally, Jio customers will continue to be the biggest beneficiaries,” Jio said as per Moneycontrol.

The revised plans can be opted from all existing touchpoints and channels, Jio added, as per the report.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea last week had announced up to 25 per cent hike in their prepaid plans tariffs to improve financials.

