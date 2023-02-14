Business

After 250 Airbus planes, Air India to purchase 220 Boeing aircraft; PM Modi & Biden hail 'landmark' deal

The Boeing deal is worth $34 billion. It is the American firm's third-largest sale of all time, in dollar value, and its second of all time in quantity

FP Staff February 14, 2023 22:28:13 IST
After 250 Airbus planes, Air India to purchase 220 Boeing aircraft; PM Modi & Biden hail 'landmark' deal

Representational image. ANI

New Delhi: Hours after signing a deal with Airbus to buy 250 planes on Tuesday, Tata group-owned Air India announced that it will be purchasing 220 Boeing aircraft.

The airline also has the option to purchase additional 50 planes which could bring up the total number of aircraft to 290, CNBCTV18 reported.

In a statement, the American firm said Air India has selected 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. The agreement between Boeing & Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s aircraft.

According to The Associated Press, the Boeing deal is worth $34 billion. It’s also the firm’s third-largest sale of all time, in dollar value, and its second of all time in quantity.

Biden, Modi hail deal in phone call

Indian PM Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation, ANI reported.

PM Modi also invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The Boeing “purchase will support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree,” U.S. President Joe Biden said. “This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership,” Biden had earlier said.

Earlier, Air India’s deal with European manufacturer Airbus was hailed by US, French and Indian governments.

Modi said the deal reflected a “robust Indo-French strategic partnership.”


“Today is a historic moment for India, for Air India and for Airbus,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. The size of the order “demonstrates the appetite for growth in the Indian aviation industry. It’s the fastest growing in the world,” he added.

French president Emmanuel Macron also said the agreement marked a new stage in India & France’s strategic partnership.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the A350s will be used to “fly all ultra-long distances across the globe.” Single-aisle A320s are typically used on short-haul routes. He added the airline has “significant options” to increase its order.

Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, regained ownership of the debt-laden national carrier last year. The Tata Group pioneered commercial aviation in India when it launched the airline in 1932. It was taken over by the government in 1953.

Tata is integrating Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines, and with Air Asia India, which it runs with Malaysian discount operator Air Asia.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: February 14, 2023 23:05:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

India to send NDRF, medical teams & relief materials to quake-hit Turkey
World

India to send NDRF, medical teams & relief materials to quake-hit Turkey

Turkey declared a level-4 alert after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake claimed hundreds of lives. The “level 4” alarm calls for international assistance

Boeing to add new 737 Max production line; details here
Business

Boeing to add new 737 Max production line; details here

At present, Boeing produces nearly 31 of the jets per month and it strives to achieve a frequency of producing 50 jets a month in the timeframe of 2025-26

Delhi's airspace to get relief, new heliport set to come up in Gurgaon soon
India

Delhi's airspace to get relief, new heliport set to come up in Gurgaon soon

The heliport is a part of Air India’s larger initiative to invest around Rs 35,000 crores in Haryana