After 250 Airbus planes, Air India to purchase 220 Boeing aircraft; PM Modi & Biden hail 'landmark' deal

New Delhi: Hours after signing a deal with Airbus to buy 250 planes on Tuesday, Tata group-owned Air India announced that it will be purchasing 220 Boeing aircraft.

The airline also has the option to purchase additional 50 planes which could bring up the total number of aircraft to 290, CNBCTV18 reported.

In a statement, the American firm said Air India has selected 190 737 MAX, 20 787 Dreamliner and 10 777X airplanes. The agreement between Boeing & Air India includes options for 50 additional 737 MAXs and 20 787-9s aircraft.

According to The Associated Press, the Boeing deal is worth $34 billion. It’s also the firm’s third-largest sale of all time, in dollar value, and its second of all time in quantity.

.@airindiain is #ReadyForMore! Congratulations on your selection of 190 737 MAXs, including 737-8 and 737-10, 20 787-9 #Dreamliner(s), and 10 777-9s. With options for 70 more Boeing jets, you are well on your way. ✈️✈️✈️ pic.twitter.com/UIfYU1tB6m — Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) February 14, 2023

Biden, Modi hail deal in phone call

Indian PM Narendra Modi and US president Joe Biden welcomed the landmark agreement between Air India and Boeing as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation, ANI reported.

PM Modi also invited Boeing and other US companies to make use of the opportunities arising due to the expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The Boeing “purchase will support over 1 million American jobs across 44 states, and many will not require a four-year college degree,” U.S. President Joe Biden said. “This announcement also reflects the strength of the US-India economic partnership,” Biden had earlier said.

Earlier, Air India’s deal with European manufacturer Airbus was hailed by US, French and Indian governments.

Modi said the deal reflected a “robust Indo-French strategic partnership.”

I thank my friend @EmmanuelMacron for joining me at the launch of an important partnership between @airindiain and @Airbus that will further strengthen the Indian aviation sector and create opportunities in both nations. This reflects the robust Indo-French Strategic Partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2023



“Today is a historic moment for India, for Air India and for Airbus,” Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury. The size of the order “demonstrates the appetite for growth in the Indian aviation industry. It’s the fastest growing in the world,” he added.

French president Emmanuel Macron also said the agreement marked a new stage in India & France’s strategic partnership.

The contract that Airbus and Tata Sons signed this morning marks a new stage in India and France’s strategic partnership. Thank you @NarendraModi, for your confidence in France and our industry. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 14, 2023

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said the A350s will be used to “fly all ultra-long distances across the globe.” Single-aisle A320s are typically used on short-haul routes. He added the airline has “significant options” to increase its order.

Tata Sons, India’s oldest and largest conglomerate, regained ownership of the debt-laden national carrier last year. The Tata Group pioneered commercial aviation in India when it launched the airline in 1932. It was taken over by the government in 1953.

Tata is integrating Air India with Vistara, which it jointly runs with Singapore Airlines, and with Air Asia India, which it runs with Malaysian discount operator Air Asia.

With inputs from agencies

