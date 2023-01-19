Some press releases put out by Adidas about a Berlin Fashion Week launch were fake, according to the company. As per the retailer, the press releases about the treatment of workers abroad and other topics regarding its business structure were untrue. Claudia Lange, the retailer’s vice president of external communication, said in an email to CNBC, “We’re not commenting on these fake emails/releases.” According to one fake release, Vay Ya Nak Phoan had been appointed co-CEO for ensuring ethical compliance in manufacturing. Vay Ya Nak Phoan had been described as a former Cambodian factory worker and union leader. According to two of the fake releases, Adidas was rolling out new clothing called REALITYWEAR from celebrities Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, and Philllllthy.

The hoax release announcing the Berlin Fashion Week launch on 16 January, stated it was part of a push for a renewed focus on material sourcing and workers’ rights. Adidas outlined its stance on workers’ rights on a “Workplace Standards” page dedicated to the issue. The company gave clarification on its code of conduct for workers’ safety, health, pay and responsible sourcing.

The activist group Yes Men confirmed to CNBC that it was behind the press releases, along with other groups. Yes Men has a history of creating spoofs for drawing attention to the response of corporations on social issues. The groups wish that Adidas signs onto the Pay Your Workers labor agreement, which advocates for the right to organise and garment worker pay. A member of The Yes Men, Mike Bonanno, stated that in the wake of some scandals, it appears it would be great for the company to turn over a new leaf.

In a recent development, Adidas had lost a trademark infringement lawsuit against Thom Browne, founder of Thom Browne Inc., an American luxury fashion brand. According to the claims made by Adidas, Thom Browne’s four stripes were too similar to its three stripes, as reported by BBC. Browne responded that his brand has a different number of stripes and consumers were unlikely to mix the two brands. Adidas was seeking more than $7.8 million in damages. However, a New York jury decided in favour of Browne.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.