Adani group to buy 29.18% stake in media house NDTV, launches offer for additional 26%

On Tuesday, shares of NDTV settled at Rs 366.20 on BSE, up 2.61 percent from the previous close. Its revenue for the financial year ended 31 March 2022 was Rs 230.91 crore

New Delhi: Adani Group's media arm on Tuesday announced that it would buy 29.18 percent stake in media house New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV), and will also make an open offer to purchase another 26 percent of the shares in the media house.

The acquisition of the 29.18 percent stake will be indirect and will be made through Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMG Media Network Ltd (AMNL), which is owned by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), a press release by the group said.

Three firms, Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd along with AMG Media Networks and Adani Enterprises Ltd, have offered a price of Rs 294 for the acquisition of up to 1,67,62,530 fully paid-up equity shares of NDTV having a face value of Rs 4 from the public shareholders.

Adani Group to purchase 29.18% stake in media group NDTV. pic.twitter.com/XMUUc4gUzK — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2022

A public announcement has been made by JM Financial Ltd, which is managing the offer on behalf of the acquirers.

"The Offer Price is higher than the price determined in accordance with Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations," the offer said.

On Tuesday, shares of NDTV settled at Rs 366.20 on BSE, up 2.61 per cent from the previous close. Its revenue for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs 230.91 crore.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.