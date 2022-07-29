Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, 'We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge'

New Delhi: Indian cab aggregator Ola and its US rival Uber on Friday denied media reports of a merger.

Calling the reports "absolute rubbish", Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted, "We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge."

Absolute rubbish. We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge. https://t.co/X3wC9HDrnr — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) July 29, 2022



"That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola," Channel News Asia quoted Uber as saying.

Earlier, The Economic Times reported that Aggarwal met Uber executives in San Francisco.

