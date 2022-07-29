Business

'Absolute rubbish': Ola and Uber deny reports of merger

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, 'We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge'

FP Staff July 29, 2022 21:58:07 IST
'Absolute rubbish': Ola and Uber deny reports of merger

Representational image. News18 Hindi

New Delhi: Indian cab aggregator Ola and its US rival Uber on Friday denied media reports of a merger.

Calling the reports "absolute rubbish", Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal tweeted, "We’re very profitable and growing well. If some other companies want to exit their business from India they are welcome to! We will never merge."


"That report is inaccurate. We are not, nor have we been, in merger talks with Ola," Channel News Asia quoted Uber as saying.

Earlier, The Economic Times reported that Aggarwal met Uber executives in San Francisco.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 29, 2022 22:20:20 IST

TAGS: