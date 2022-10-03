12th installment of PM Kisan Yojana will come on this day, check your name here

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 12th installment: Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, more than 12 crore people of India have been waiting for the 12th installment for a long time. According to media reports, the central government will transfer the amount of 12th installment to the accounts of farmers before October 24 i.e. Diwali.

So far 11 installments of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana have been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. Now it is the turn of the 12th installment.

Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the first installment is transferred between April 1 and July 31. The second installment is transferred between August 1 and November 30. The third installment is transferred between December 1 and March 31.

Check PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Scheme payment

1) Visit the official website – pmkisan.gov.in.

2) You have to click on the option of ‘Beneficiary Status’.

2) A new page will open here.

3) Choose any one option from your Aadhar Number, Bank Account.

4) You can check through these 2 numbers whether money will come in your account or not.

5) Enter the number of either of these two, you have to click on ‘Get Data’

6) View all transaction details.

Those without e-KYC may face problems

According to reports, the farmers who have not yet got their e-KYC done under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana may face difficulties in availing the 12th installment. Significantly, the government had fixed 31 August 2022 as the last date for e-KYC in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which has passed.

According to the rules, e-KYC is mandatory to take advantage of this scheme. If a beneficiary has not got his e-KYC done, then his next installment money may get stuck.

