More Articles

If we are talking about preserving the future, who better to take the call and provide ideas than the future themselves? The #BreathFree Initiative by Volvo Cars has been trying to create awareness around air pollution through various activities. And this time, they reached out to the kids themselves.

After around 200 riveting entries by kids, with innovations that could potentially solve many of the environmental issues we face, one stood out, and was declared the winner. Here’s a look at the winning entry by Archit Shanbag.