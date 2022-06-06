Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan joined Abhishek Bachchan for a quick jig at IIFA 2022. The video is going viral on the web.

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheered and hooted for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan as he performed at recently concluded IIFA 2022. In the video it is seen that Aishwarya is cheering for her husband as Abhishek dances away to glory. Abhishek was seen affectionately touching Aishwarya’s chin as she danced away to glory. Their daughter Aaradhya was seen cheering for her father.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “In the last two and a half years we have gone through this pandemic and we were not able to have live functions. It is a great feeling that the entire fraternity can be here together celebrating our cinema and work and sharing the love. It is a great chance to stand here in person and say thank you to the audience for their love and support.”

Remembering her day when she won the Miss World crown, Aishwarya says. “How time flies. But the memory is still fresh in mind. The memory is still so fresh and I have had a fabulous journey so far.”

We last saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the 2018 film Fanney Khan. She will be seen next in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which will be released in two parts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.