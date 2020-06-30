Watch OnePlus Revolutionise TVs With Its New Affordable Series At The Livestream on July 2

OnePlus is launching three new smart TVs that are loaded with premium specs and will be available at pocket-friendly prices.

Affordable TVs are about to go mainstream with the launch of the new OnePlus TV series. The global company has already revolutionized the smartphone market and it’s following the same motto of ‘Never Settle’ for its new product range as well.

Luckily for us, this comes at a time when many of us have realized the need to upgrade our old television sets. They’re simply too bulky and past their usability date in the inter-connected world we live in. Indeed, if there’s anything we’ve learnt after being confined to our homes all day, it’s the fact that we cannot compromise on our entertainment quotient at the end of a long hard day once we’ve tackled the myriad challenges of WFH.

The company is slated to launch 32-inch, 43-inch and 55-inch variants for less than INR 20,000, INR 30,000 and INR 50,000 respectively. We bet that got your attention! But wait, there's more.

Just as in all our products, we paid attention to every last detail in the making of our #SmarterTV. Here's how: https://t.co/E8jXLeMDcG #NoDetailIsTooSmall pic.twitter.com/LhyJhKjAmU — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 27, 2020

The smart TVs have been designed in such a way that it feels premium not just to look at but to use as well. The 32-inch and 43-inch smart TVs will come with HD and Full HD display while the 55-inch premium smart TV will sport a 4K UHD display. That’s right, affordable 4K smart TVs that matches a superb display with a thoughtful and intelligent design is finally here. Not only this, the flagship 55-inch model is also expected to be fitted with a Quad-Core MediaTek chipset with MEMC support and Gamma Color Magic chip for enhanced picture quality.

The TVs also sport Dolby Vision certification along with processing enhancements such as super resolution, dynamic contrast, colour space mapping, anti-aliasing, and noise reduction. The new OnePlus TV series will feature Cinematic display technology that will offer users an immersive experience.

With a 95% screen-to-body ratio, we're pushing the boundaries of your TV experience. Literally. #SmarterTV pic.twitter.com/gulLxbVvHE — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 24, 2020

The OnePlus TVs also come with a jaw-dropping 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It will feature an immersive, bezel-less display with a vibrant Cinematic Display, a 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and Dolby Vision support along with Dolby Atmos cinematic sound. The smart TVs are also said to sport two full-size speakers in its thin frame to offer an unparalleled sound experience.

With the rise of streaming apps and home theatre now a reality, these technological enhancements cannot be overlooked anymore. In fact, with prices cheaper than popular laptop and smartphone models, it’s a prudent investment to buy a future-proof OnePlus TV and enjoy the next season of your favourite show with a big-screen experience that’s as close to a cinema as you can get at home.

All that’s left now to do is be among the first to watch the Livestream of the official launch of the new OnePlus TV series to decide which model works best for you. Scheduled for July 2 at 7 PM, you’re invited to watch the livestream along with the rest of the world here.

The writer is an independent Journalist.