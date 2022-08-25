Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune will be the first to receive 5G services

India successfully concluded the 5G auction on 1 August, with the government allocating the respective spectrums to telecom operators on 18 August. The auction saw the government netting Rs 17,876 crore from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for the 5G spectrum.

Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw later asked “TSPs [Telecom Service Providers] to prepare for 5G launch”, in a post on the local social media platform Koo.

With the 5G process happening with speed, 5G services may be available to customers sooner than most expect. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may launch 5G services in India on 29 September, during the India Mobile Congress (IMC), as per a report in Mint. The government has indicated that the launch of services will happen within a month, Minister of State for Telecom, Devusinh Chauhan said earlier this month.

But the launch is not likely to be across all regions in India at the same time. The initial launch is expected to happen in a certain number of cities before being rolled out to the rest of the country. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had listed 13 Indian cities that would see the initial rollout of the 5G network before the auctions.

These 13 cities are:

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Chandigarh

Chennai

Delhi

Gandhinagar

Gurugram

Hyderabad

Jamnagar

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Pune

The 5G services were being tested on a local Indian platform by the DoT in association with educational institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore. Other organizations like the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and the Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT) were also involved in the testing which finished in December, 2021.

