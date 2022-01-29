Best phones under Rs 20,000 (Jan-Feb 2022): iQOO Z3 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G to Motorola G60

Phones with 108MP camera, 5G compliance, 120 Hz refresh rate display, AMOLED screen and more can be found under Rs 20,000. Take your pick.

It was hard to choose just five phones in this price bracket this month, hence we chose seven options for you. As always, you can expect handsets with ample processing power, good cameras, high refresh rate displays, AMOLED screens and more in this budget. Quite a few of them are 5G compliant too. So let’s see what we have for you this month under Rs 20,000.

Best phones to buy under Rs 20,000 in India

iQOO Z3 5G

The iQOO Z3 remains one of the best 5G handsets in this budget. Its impressive set of specifications and features makes it our top pick. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s midrange Snapdragon 768 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The Z3 has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR10 compliance. A 16MP selfie camera is located in a drop notch at the top of the screen.

Photography is taken care of by three cameras at the back starting with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter and a 2MP macro camera. The iQOO Z3 5G runs Android 11 with FunTouch 11 UI. Even better, the Vivo sub-brand has promised two major Android updates and three years of security updates for this phone, which is great. Its 4400 mAh battery is good enough to keep the phone running for well over a day of moderate use, and you get a 55W fast charger in the bundle to recharge it quickly.

iQOO Z3 5G price in India: Rs 19,990 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Realme 8s 5G

The Realme 8s 5G is another good option that offers 5G compliance at a reasonable price. This phone is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage here too. Its 5000 mAh battery lasts for a day and a half of moderate use, and supports 33W fast charging. The company does bundle a fast charger in the package.

You get three cameras at the back comprising a 64MP primary camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor; no ultra-wide camera here. You do get a 16MP selfie camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen. The Realme 8s 5G has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a peak brightness of 600 nits. It has a 90 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling in compatible apps, which is better than the regular 60 Hz. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Realme 8s 5G price in India: Rs 17,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is another excellent all-round option in this budget. The Pro Max variant is hard to find these days, but the only difference between the two is their primary camera. The Pro has a 64MP primary camera, while the Max flaunts a 108MP shooter and costs Rs 2,000 more. The primary camera here is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, 5MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. A 16MP front camera handles selfies and video calls quite well.

The phone sports a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a rated peak brightness of 1200 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection against scratches. The screen is HDR10 compliant and flaunts 120 Hz refresh rate; a rare combination of Full HD AMOLED display and high refresh rate in this budget. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage.

The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12. Its 5020 mAh battery lasts over a day and a half of moderate use, and a fast charger is included in the bundle. The only thing missing here is 5G compliance, and that brings us to our next handset.

Redmi Note 10 Pro price in India: Rs 17,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Redmi Note 11T 5G

The Redmi Note 11T 5G may not have all the fancy features the Redmi Note 10 Pro series flaunts like 120 Hz AMOLED display, but it has one feature that the 10 Pro doesn’t, and that’s 5G compliance. Just like the Realme 8s 5G, it is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC, and you get 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. However, it does not have a memory card slot to expand the storage further. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for flicker-free scrolling. You get just two cameras at the back, but the right ones with a combination of a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. There’s a 16MP camera located in a tiny punch-hole at the top of the screen to handle selfies and video calls. Its 5000 mAh battery lasts for a day and a half of moderate use, and the bundled 33W fast charger juices it up in a little over an hour.

Redmi Note 11T 5G price in India: Rs 17,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Poco X3 Pro

Poco X3 Pro remains the phone with the maximum processing power in this list, and is bound to impress the mobile gamers on a modest budget. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC, and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. This phone too has a big 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling in compatible apps, but you get a LCD screen instead of AMOLED; not a deal breaker. The screen is protected against scratches by a layer of Gorilla Glass 6.

Poco X3 Pro has quad cameras at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide snapper, 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The 20MP front camera located in a punch-hole is good enough for selfies and video calls. Its 5160 mAh battery easily lasts over a day and a half of moderate use. The bundled 33W fast charger juices it up quickly. The phone runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top.

Poco X3 Pro price in India: Rs 18,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola G60/ G40

The Motorola G60 is an ideal choice for those looking for a large screen phone or one with near stock Android UI or both. And that’s not all, this phone is bound to appeal to photography enthusiasts too, courtesy of its 108MP primary camera. Giving it company are an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Its 32MP front camera will have the selfie crowd interested. You get a large 6.8-inch Full HD+ LCD display with HDR10 compliance and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Moto G60 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G SoC and is accompanied by 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal (expandable) storage. Battery backup is impressive too with a 6000 mAh battery keeping the phone powered for close to two days of moderate use. It supports 20W fast charging with QuickCharge 4. Last but not the least, like most Motorola phones, you get a near stock Android user interface here. The G60 runs Android 11.

If you do not care about a 108MP main camera or a 32MP selfie camera, you may want to save a few bucks and opt for the Motorola G40 instead. It has a 64MP primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera. Rest of the features and specifications are exactly the same as the G60.

Motorola G60 price in India: Rs 16,999 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

Motorola G40 price in India: Rs 15,499 for 6 GB RAM/ 128 GB storage

