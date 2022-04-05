Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson, who said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should step aside to 'save' party, sacked

Tamil Nadu Congress' Americai V Narayanan said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should step aside, while their mother Sonia Gandhi should be at the forefront

Chennai: All India Congress Committee (AICC) member Americai V Narayanan, who had earlier suggested that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should step aside to "save" the Congress, has reportedly been sacked by the party.

After Congress lost in Punjab and failed in its attempt to make a comeback in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur in the recently held assembly elections, Narayanan suggested that Mamata Banerjee, Jagan Mohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhara Rao should return to the party.

"To build the confidence of the people of India, bring in ex Congress leaders who have proven track record – like Mamata Banerjee, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Sharad Pawar, K Chandrasekhara Rao (KCR) - and request them to merge their party with the Congress. This will provide confidence among outsiders and allies that the Congress will emerge. Once the perception comes, power comes and money comes. If Mamata Banerjee returns, she will convince the others," Narayanan told NDTV.

He added, "I love Rahul Gandhi but unfortunately, he has not delivered. Sonia Gandhi has a track record of delivery. I request Sonia Gandhi to be one among equals in the decision-making body and I request Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi to stay aside".

Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi earlier today called for "unity at all levels" of the organisation at a meeting of party MPs in which she spoke about the party's "shocking and painful" defeats in the recent elections, according to ANI.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in Parliament, Sonia Gandhi said, "The road ahead is more challenging than ever before. Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience are under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone--it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself and indeed for our society as well."

She also noted that she had received many suggestions on how to strengthen the Congress and she was working on "many of them".

"I am very well aware of how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The CWC has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too. I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organization," she stated.

Post the poll drubbing, Sonia Gandhi had offered to step down, a suggestion that was turned down by the Congress Working Committee (CWC), even as G-23, the group of dissident leaders called for organisational changes in the party.

