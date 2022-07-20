One of India’s pioneer style figures, actor Rahul Khanna makes his first foray into fashion, curates an exclusive men’s accessories collection.

Known for his dapper style and his classic sense of style which has earned him a badge of being one of India’s most suave and well-dressed men, Rahul Khanna has had a close affinity to the world of fashion from very early on. And now after much anticipation, the actor is official entering the world of fashion by curating an exclusive mens accessories collection for Chokore titled - RKXC

The brand is best known to deliver a design-led range of accessories that entices both men and women, encompassing a blend of Indian traditional designs which exemplify all things bon chic, bon genre. In a one-of-its-kind initiative, Rahul is doing an exclusive collaboration with actor and style icon Rahul Khanna.

The line conceptualised and curated by Rahul Khanna, reflects the actor's own personal style. This capsule collection comprises a mix of classic, high-calibre, investment pieces such as exquisite silk neckties, classic self-tie bow ties, and pocket squares. The association is a collector’s dream and caters to those individuals who appreciate all things refined, no matter the gender they identify with or conform to.

Speaking about the collection, Rahul Khanna says, "Our pocket squares are made in India, using the most beautiful, locally sourced eri silk and fine linen. All our ties are hand-crafted in Italy by a renowned fabricator that manufactures for some of the world’s most coveted luxury brands. Naturally, I have my favourites, yet, every single product in the line is one that I, myself, would wear. While the products are not inexpensive, we’ve worked to offer them within a highly accessible price range, considering their superb quality.”

