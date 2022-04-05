Blogs

Man builds temple in memory of his pet dog in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

The man, named Muthu, built the temple for his dog Tom on his farm

Asian News International April 05, 2022 18:28:06 IST
Man builds temple in memory of his pet dog in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

Pic of temple of a dog in Tamil Nadu: ANI

Sivaganga: An 82-year-old retired government employee has built a temple in the memory of his late dog in the Manamadurai area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.

The man, named Muthu, built the temple for his dog Tom on his farm.

"I had Tom since 2010 and I loved him more than my child. Unfortunately, in 2021 he died. So, we are making an idol of him. For the past three generations, there has been no one in my family without a dog. My grandparents and my father were all dog lovers," Muthu said.

Manoj, Muthu's son said, "All of a sudden Tom developed health issues and died without responding to treatment in January 2021 and my father decided to make a temple for him and took Rs 80,000 from his savings to get a marble statue made."

"As of now we offer garland to the statue on auspicious days and on all Fridays," added Manoj.

The temple has been attracting many people from the area.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 05, 2022 18:28:06 IST

TAGS:

also read

In Sivaganga, Chidambaram faces tough battle to send son to Parliament
Politics

In Sivaganga, Chidambaram faces tough battle to send son to Parliament

Innumerable branches of nationalised banks and ATMs dot the region as you drive down from Madurai proclaiming the hold of Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has won seven times from this rural constituency to go to Parliament.

Congress only 'secure fort' for minorities: Chidambaram
Politics

Congress only 'secure fort' for minorities: Chidambaram

He also sought to know if any other party except Congress had brought forward any acts that supported and protected Dalits.

TN live: 73% turnout recorded while Puducherry reaches 82%
Politics

TN live: 73% turnout recorded while Puducherry reaches 82%