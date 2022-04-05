Man builds temple in memory of his pet dog in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga

The man, named Muthu, built the temple for his dog Tom on his farm

Sivaganga: An 82-year-old retired government employee has built a temple in the memory of his late dog in the Manamadurai area of Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district.

The man, named Muthu, built the temple for his dog Tom on his farm.

"I had Tom since 2010 and I loved him more than my child. Unfortunately, in 2021 he died. So, we are making an idol of him. For the past three generations, there has been no one in my family without a dog. My grandparents and my father were all dog lovers," Muthu said.

Manoj, Muthu's son said, "All of a sudden Tom developed health issues and died without responding to treatment in January 2021 and my father decided to make a temple for him and took Rs 80,000 from his savings to get a marble statue made."

"As of now we offer garland to the statue on auspicious days and on all Fridays," added Manoj.

The temple has been attracting many people from the area.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.