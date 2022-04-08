Adding extra layer of safety, says Mansukh Mandaviya on extension of precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all above 18

Central Government on Friday announced that precaution dose will now be available to all above 18 years of age from 10 April at private vaccination centers

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed the extension of the COVID-19 vaccination drive of precaution dose to all above 18 years of age as an "extra layer of safety".

The Central Government on Friday announced that precaution dose will now be available to all above 18 years of age from 10 April at private vaccination centers.

"Adding an extra layer of safety! Precaution Dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April, 2022, at Private Vaccination Centres. All 18+ who have completed 9 months after administration of 2nd dose, would be eligible for Precaution Dose," Mandaviya tweeted.

All those who are above 18 years of age and have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for the precaution dose, the ministry said in a statement.

This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres. India started administering precaution dose to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60.

