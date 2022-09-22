5 ways to lower cholesterol quickly to avoid erectile dysfunction

Cholesterol develops in the liver and has many essential functions. For example, it helps to keep the walls of body cells flexible and is needed to make several hormones. However, like any other thing in the body, too much cholesterol (or cholesterol in the wrong places) creates concerns.

High cholesterol can restrict blood flow, which increases the risk of heart attack or stroke. It increases the chance of developing various illnesses, including heart disease, that can cause Erectile Dysfunction(ED).

Lifestyle changes are significant to improve cholesterol, try these five healthy changes to improve Cholesterol levels:

1. Quit smoking: Cigarettes contain numerous substances that are harmful to the heart. A toxic gas called carbon monoxide enters the lungs and ultimately enters the bloodstream. Less oxygen reaches organs and tissues because it removes oxygen from red blood cells. Additionally, it stiffens and hardens the artery walls, which increases the risk of having a heart attack.

2. Cut down on alcohol: Cholesterol levels can be cut down by drinking less alcohol. It can improve heart health and guard against heart disease. Alcohol consumption can result in both low HDL cholesterol and high triglyceride levels. Heart problems can result from this.

3. Cut down saturated fats: Cholesterol levels can be improved by consuming food higher in unsaturated fat. For instance, plant-based oil and spreads, oily fish, nuts, and seeds. Consuming foods high in saturated fat and low in unsaturated fat changes the way the liver handles cholesterol and should be avoided as much as possible.

4. Exercise regularly: Exercise can help in lowering cholesterol numbers. According to studies published in the Journal of Obesity, total cholesterol levels in overweight and obese people who cycled jogged and walked while consuming a diet low in cholesterol improved.

5. Lose weight: High cholesterol can cause havoc on health when combined with obesity. Losing just 5 to 10% of total body weight can significantly improve cholesterol levels.

Erectile Dysfunction(ED) is caused by a number of different factors, including poor heart health. High cholesterol increases the chance of developing various illnesses, including heart disease, that can cause ED. Because of this connection, those with elevated cholesterol are more affected by ED. Statins, which are frequently used to decrease cholesterol, may also be effective for treating ED.

