Uttar Pradesh: 1 killed, 2 injured in Bareilly as electric bus explodes during charging

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh): One person was killed when an explosion took place in an electric bus during charging in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

According to reports, this accident happened on Thursday when the bus was being charged. During this, there was a sudden explosion of the AC compressor of the bus. As a result, Vijay Kumar, the mechanic present there, died a painful death. Two other people were injured.

Under the Smart City Project, electric buses are being operated in Bareilly. A total of 15 buses are operated under the scheme.

Bus number UP 25 ET 6320 was being charged at a charging point station located at the Mini Bypass area of

of Bareilly. During this time the accident took place.

