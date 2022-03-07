MG Motors launches ZS EV 2022 in India; all you need to know about price, features and specifications

The MG ZS EV 2022 model comes equipped with a range of infotainment features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, seven-inch LCD driver display and PM 2.5 filter

Auto company MG Motors has launched the ZS EV facelift model in India, today, 7 March. The electric vehicle will be available for a base price of Rs 21.99 lakh for the entry-level Excite variant. The Exclusive variant is available for Rs 25.88 lakh {ex-showroom}.

While the Exclusive ZS EV 2022 is available from today, the Excite model will be out in July this year.

The ZS EV 2022 model features a 50.3kWh battery pack, a vast improvement from the 44.5kWh battery pack of the previous model. According to the car’s official website, the four-wheeler will have a range of 461km in a single charge. The ZS EV 2022 model can go from 0-100kph in just 8.5 seconds. The car has a maximum torque of 280 Nm.

In terms of safety, the electric vehicle includes features such as tyre pressure monitoring system {TPMS}, front and back seat belt reminder, hill descent control, hill start assist, ABS+EBD + Brake Assist and 360 degree view camera with rear parking sensor.

The MG ZS EV includes R17 alloy wheels with Tomahawk hub design and silver finish roof rails. The car’s exterior also comes with a new front grille for a more stylish look, as per reports. The vehicle will be available in Currant Red, Ashen Silver, Ferris White, and Sable Black colours.

According to a Carwale report, the electric vehicle can be charged from 0-100 percent in nine hours using a 7.4kW charger. Fast charging from 0 to 80 percent can be finished in just one hour by using a 50kW charger.

The MG ZS EV 2022 model also comes equipped with a range of infotainment features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging, seven-inch LCD driver display and PM 2.5 filter, according to a Hindustan Times report.

The electric vehicle features Eco, Sport and Normal driving modes. It also has a dual pane panoramic sky roof, auto headlights and cruise control. The ZS EV 2022 includes a three level Kinetic Energy Recovery System {KERS} as well.

