Maruti Suzuki Might Launch Alto K10 CNG Variant Soon

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Alto K10 on 18 August at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Alto K10 on 18 August at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh. Indian buyers are offered the hatchback in a total of six variants.

Reports suggest India’s largest carmaker may launch a CNG variant of the Alto K10 soon. Currently, the fuel option is limited to just petrol.

Maruti Suzuki has multiple models on its production chain that comes with a company-fitted CNG kit. The installation of the kit as a stock equipment reflects on the price as it makes the vehicle dearer than some of the petrol and diesel variants.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG variant is expected to be above the standard and LXi variant in the price bracket.

The company is offering two unique customization options with a hatchback. These two options are Impacto and Glinto.

While Impacto equips the AltoK10 with a sportier shade, the Glinto gives the vehicle all the bling, with various chrome elements featuring on its body.

The palate for the Alto K10 also gets an upgrade with the addition of three new colours – Sizzling Red, Speedy Blue, Earth Gold – on it.

Coming to the performance of the Alto K10, the car gets a next-generation K-series, Dual Jet, 1-litre, Dual VVT powertrain that manages to give a maximum power output of 66bhp at 5,000rpm, whereas, the torque peaks at 89Nm at 3,500 rpm. The buys get two choices – 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT – when it comes to the gearbox mated to the engine.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is a new generation hatchback that also focuses on overall safety. The car comes jacked with dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), and high-speed alert system, among other features.

