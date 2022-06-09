Mahindra is all likely to launch a new version of the XUV300, called the Sportz Edition, in a couple of weeks. The new version will come with a new and more powerful engine, and if rumours are to be believed, a mild hybrid system as well.

Mahindra is all set to launch an all new trim of their compact SUV, the XUV300 in India. The company is planning to add a new trim called “Sportz Edition” to its existing lineup.

This was the same model that was showcased in Auto Expo 2020, and as per a few leaked documents, it is slated for an immediate release. As per company insiders, the new variant will be available in a couple of weeks.

The XUV300 Sportz Edition has a sportier and more rev-friendly turbocharged petrol engine. It will be a 1.2-litre direct injection three-cylinder turbocharged engine with an output of over 130bhp and 230Nm of torque.

The existing petrol engine of the XUV300 produces 21 fewer horsepowers and 30Nm lesser torque. We will be getting the same 6-speed manual gearbox.

There are also rumours that Mahindra will be equipping the upcoming XUV300 Sportz Edition with a mild-hybrid start-stop system to keep CO2 emissions under check and meet CAFE targets.

CAFE or Corporate Average Fuel Economy is a rating system that keeps an eye on the fuel economy and fuel efficiency of a carmaker’s entire fleet, as opposed to just one model of a car.

It will also help owners keep a check on fuel consumption while the vehicle is idling.

There is also a good chance that Mahindra may completely replace the existing petrol power train of the XUV300 with this one, and set that as the standard petrol engine for their compact SUVs.

Some of the cosmetic upgrades that the XUV300 Sportz edition will be getting include a set of body decals, bright red brake callipers on the front, and black interiors with red stitching. The interiors for one are due for a massive upgrade.

Although a final launch date hasn’t been set yet, Mahindra has received its ICAT certificate for its new engine. ICAT or the International Centre for Automotive Technology, Manesar, is an automotive certification agency in India. Therefore, it would be safe to assume that a launch is imminent.

The XUV300 Sportz Edition will be going up against the Hyundai Venue N line, a faster and sportier version of the regular Hyundai Venue. The pricing of the new XUV300 Sportz Edition isn’t known yet.

