The upcoming generation of the Mahindra Scorpio-N will debut in India on June 27. Mahindra had previously unveiled the exteriors on social media. Now, the company has released a video which reveals a completely revamped cabin, with a better design and more tech onboard.

After revealing the exterior of the Scorpio-N, Mahindra has now released a new video and pictures revealing the interior of the new generation of their most iconic SUVs, the Scorpio-N.

The new-gen Scorpio is slated for a launch on June 27 while its bookings are already underway. The bookings are currently limited to offline only, meaning users will have to visit Mahindra’s showrooms to book their cars. It seems that Mahindra does not want to repeat the fiasco that presented itself when they launched the online booking for XUV700.

Mahindra has also revealed a number of features that will be included in the vehicle, like the AdrenoX user interface.

The Scorpio-N is longer and wider than the current generation of the Scorpio. The upcoming SUV measures about 4,662mm in length, 1,917mm in width and 1,870mm in height. The SUV has a 2,750mm wheelbase which makes it about 200mm longer and 100mm wider than the current gen model.

Mahindra has opted for a dual-tone (black and brown) layout for the SUV’s dashboard. At the centre of attention, will be the 8-inch touchscreen system, powered by Mahindra’s AdrenoX.

The SUV comes in a brown and black perforated leatherette upholstery and sports a ‘Scorpio N’ badging on the dashboard. Below the touchscreen, you can find the controls for the infotainment, with the climate controls located further down, followed by some more switches.

Mahindra has also added a tonne of other features to the new Mahindra Scorpio-N. These include some nifty features like an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, brown and black upholstery, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The new Scorpio-N will also get a 3D surround sound system from Sony. The Scorpio N will also get wireless charging, a dual pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, an engine start-stop button, cruise control, multiple drive modes, six airbags, and roof-mounted speakers.

The SUV also gets captain seats in the second row and front-facing seats in the third row.

As for the engine and powertrains, Mahindra will be offering the Scorpio N with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the new 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol. As for the transmission, customers of both the powertrains can choose between a manual or an automatic transmission.

Although there is no confirmation on price, the new gen Scorpio-N is expected to be launched at Rs 12 Lakhs ex-showroom Delhi.