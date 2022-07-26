Mahindra will be delivering the first lot of 20,000 Scorpio-N starting September 26 and until December 2022. Based on customer enquiry trends, the company has prioritised the production of Z8 L variants to match customer expectations at the time of delivery

Mahindra launched the Scorpio-N amid much fanfare and anticipation. Saying that Mahindra has been on a roll with the launch of its SUVs would be an understatement. The excitement around the Mahindra Scorpio-N would be a testimony to that. This is coming at a time when Mahindra already has a backlog of about 1.5 lakh deliveries of its XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio-N has been priced from Rs 11.99 lakhs to Rs 23.90 lakhs, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same will start later this week, on July 30. Mahindra has now revealed the delivery timeline for the Scorpio-N.

The deliveries of the all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N are scheduled to start on September 26, from the first day of the Sharad Navratri.

As per Mahindra, over 20,000 units of the Scorpio-N are planned for the initial rollout which will last until December 2022. Based on customer enquiry trends, the company has prioritised the production of Z8 L variants to match customer expectations at the time of delivery.

Pre-bookings for this SUV will begin this Saturday, July 30 at 11 AM online on the company’s official website as well as across Mahindra’s dealerships in India. The company will be following the same booking and delivery strategy that they had planned for the XUV700.

However, one can only hope that Mahindra and their customers do not face the same fiasco that they had to endure with the deliveries of the XUV700.

It is worth mentioning that the introductory prices of the Scorpio-N will remain valid for the first 25,000 bookings only, after which the automotive company is bound to increase its prices.

The new Scorpio-N is offered with two engine options. First, the SUV gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that develops 197bhp & 380Nm of torque. The second engine option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel unit that churns out up to 173bhp & 400Nm of torque, depending on the variant.

As for transmission options, users get to choose between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque-converter AT with Mahindra’s 4 XPLOR 4WD system.

Given the aggressive pricing of the Scorpio-N, Mahindra plans to take on the Tata Safari, Hyundai Creta, MG Hector and Kia Seltos.