Mahindra & Mahindra might launch its first electric SUV in India, as soon as next month. Entering the Electronic Vehicle (EV) space as a new rival in town, the Mahindra all-electric XUV400 is expected to launch on 8 September, 2022, as per the reports.

The all-electric SUV will be based on the eXUV300 that was introduced by the manufacturer during the 2020 Auto Expo.

Although, the all-electric XUV400 is inspired by the eXUV300, hordes of modifications are expected to feature on the new Mahindra electric SUV.

Since the lower tax bracket policy does not apply to electric vehicles, the Mahindra XUV400 electric is expected to be roughly 4.3 metres in length, almost trumping the sub-4-metre rule.

Several other cosmetic aspects, including a closed front grille, integrated DRLs, and a reprofiled rear, will also help the EV stand out of its competitors.

Not much is revealed about the powerhouse of the vehicle but the Mahindra XUV400 might hone high-density NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) cells which offer an extended driving range.

NMC Cells are a very popular option for solar storage equipment. With the use of the NMC cells, one can expect a range of 350-400 kilometres from the Mahindra XUV400.

This gives an edge to the Mahindra EV when compared to one of the biggest rivals in the market, the Tata Nexon EV, which offers a range of 312 kilometres. As per a report by Financial Express, the Mahindra XUV400 will be powered by a single motor, capable of churning out a maximum power of 150 bhp.

With the launch of the XUV400, Mahindra will kickstart the Mahindra Born Electric SUV campaign, which was unveiled on August. The vehicles under the concept will be designed at the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) studio located in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom.

Coming to the price of the MahindraXUV400, the EV Sports Utility Vehicles (SUV) is expected to fall in the range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. The car will compete with the likes of Tata Nexon and MG ZS EV.

