Mahindra & Mahindra will be sourcing several components the Volkswagen group for the 5 upcoming SUVS they recently launched under the newly-developed electric car platform INGLO. They also plan to make over one million cars during their partnership.

The new SUVs will be made using components from Volkswagen’s MEB platform. These components are meant for Mahindra's newly-developed electric car platform INGLO. The two carmakers aim to make over one million units over the duration of their partnership and further explore possibilities of a broader strategic alliance to speed up electrification in India.

The deal was signed on Monday, when Mahindra unveiled its first five electric SUVs at an event held at the carmaker's new design studio in Banbury, United Kingdom. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Auto and Farm Sectors at Mahindra and Mahindra, said, “Our vision is to lead the electric mobility revolution in India by bringing authentic electric SUVs with cutting-edge technology, as showcased in the UK today. We are very pleased to explore further areas of potential collaboration with Volkswagen and are confident that together, we will be able to shape an exciting electric future.”

Mahindra's new INGLO platform will power all five electric SUVs that were showcased on August 15. The platform offers batteries ranging between capacities of 60 kWh and 80 kWh, and support fast charging of up to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

However, Mahindra did not specify the range these EVs will offer on a single charge. Volkswagen also aims to expand its relationship with Mahindra in the electric mobility sector, which will include several EV projects, local manufacturing of EV battery cells as well as EV charging infrastructure.

Volkswagen Group Board of Management member for Technology and CEO of Volkswagen Group Components, Thomas Schmall, said, “Together, Volkswagen and Mahindra can contribute significantly to the electrification of India, a huge automotive market with ambitious climate protection commitments. The MEB Electric Platform and its components are key to affordable sustainable mobility around the globe. The partnership not only demonstrates that our platform business is highly competitive, but also that the MEB is well on track to become one of the leading open platforms for e-mobility.”

With the new family of electric SUVs, Mahindra aims to take on Tata Motors in the EV space in India. Currently, Tata Motors dominates the segment with more than 80 per cent market share. Its Tata Nexon EV, which has three different models, is the best-selling electric car in the country.