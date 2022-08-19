Building up an ecosystem of charging stations in India, Kia has pledged to install 15 150kWh chargers in 12 cities across the country, excluding the recent charging station in Gurugram in July

South Korean automaker Kia has set up India’s fastest charger with a 240kWh capacity at its dealership, Incheon Kia, in Kochi.

Building up an ecosystem of charging stations in India, Kia has pledged to install fifteen 150kWh chargers in 12 cities across the country, excluding the recent charging station in Gurugram in July.

In June this year, Kia launched its first fully-electric car, the Kia EV6. Now, the manufacturer is on a spree of installing charging stations at its dealership.

Kochi, as of now, is the most advanced among all the charging stations with a capacity of 240kWh. Kia also mentioned that it will entertain Electronic Vehicles (EVs) from other Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). EV owners can use the charging facility on a pay per usage basis.

Speaking about Kia’s initiative to create a charging ecosystem, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “These are exciting times for EVs, and we aim not just to be a part of mobility revolution of EVs in India but to make EV ownership aspirational, accessible, and inclusive,” reported Autocar.

Sohn elaborated that Kia’s EV journey in India “does not stop here.” Kia, with the setting up of charging stations, is aiming at improving customer experience by reducing charging time and range anxiety, which are some of the common aspects that drive people away from buying an electric vehicle.

Kia has also hinted at plans for manufacturing India-centric EVs by 2025. For now, the company has its EV6 trying to make a mark in the market.

The Kia EV6, on a full charge, offers a range of 528 kilometres.

Kia claims that the car can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in less than 20 minutes, if using a 350-kW charger. The EV is based on the Electric-global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is also the foundational platform for EVs being manufactured by Hyundai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.