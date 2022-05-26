Iconic Hindustan Ambassador to return in new avatar in 2 years; all you need to know

According to media reports, the joint venture between Hindustan Motors and Peugeot is in 'advanced stage' and Ambassador 2.0 is set to roll out in two years

The iconic Hindustan Ambassador, which was once a status symbol in India, is set to be launched in a new avatar soon. The Hind Motor Financial Corporation of India (HMFCI) is collaborating with French automobile company Peugeot to bring out the Ambassador 2.0.

According to media reports, the revamped car will hit Indian roads in two years. The production will take place at Hindustan Motors’ Chennai plant, which is operated by HMFCI, an affiliate company of the CK Birla Group.

In an interview to Times of India, HM Director Uttam Bose stated that the joint venture between Peugeot and HM is working on the design and engine of the classic car. “Mechanical and design work for the new engine has reached an advanced stage,” he added.

HM Ambassador, which was based on the British automobile Morris Oxford Series III, was launched back in 1957. The car was hugely popular, and was the lone mass-produced luxury car in the domestic market for decades. However, the brand slowly declined. According to reports, the annual sales of the Ambassador had fallen sharply to under 2,000 units before the plant’s shutdown, from over 20,000 units in the mid-1980s.

In 2014, the makers claimed that they were halting production of the iconic four-wheeler due to a lack of demand as well as massive debt. CK Birla Group, which owned Hindustan Motors, later sold the company to Peugeot for Rs 80 crore in 2017. The French carmaker was one of the first foreign automobile companies to enter the Indian market in the mid-1990s, coinciding with the beginning of economic liberalisation.

HM’s Chennai plant used to produce Mitsubishi cars, while the Uttarpara plant in West Bengal manufactured the Ambassador. The last of the classic cars rolled out the Uttarpara factory in 2014.

