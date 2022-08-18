Honda Activa 6G premium edition launched at Rs 75,400

Featuring some attractive changes, the Honda Activa Premium is placed above the Activa DLX model, which is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the newly launched edition

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the much-awaited premium edition of the Honda Activa 6G and set the price of the scooter at Rs 75,400. Featuring some attractive cosmetic makeovers, the Honda Activa Premium is placed above the Activa DLX model, which is Rs 1,000 cheaper than the newly launched edition. The standard model of the Honda Activa 6G is Rs 3,000 cheaper than the premium model.

After months of wait, the manufacturer has finally launched the Honda Activa, which comes with more edge and curve to the overall look. The colour scheme, too, significantly contributes to the freshness of the premium edition. The scooter gets three new shades that will exclusively feature on Activa Premium. In addition, three mat colours – Mat Marshal, Mat Sangria, and Mat Pearl – are also available.

The logo on the scooter, along with the wheels, is sprayed in golden. The front fascia is also equipped with golden inserts that give the new edition its premium characteristics. Another feature that is painted golden is the name Activa written on the side. The footboard area and the seat are painted brown to give the scooter an overall dual-tone shade.

Coming to the engine specifications, the BS6 engine is immune to the alterations made to the Honda Activa Premium edition. The new premium edition features a 109.5-cc, air cooled, single-cylinder powertrain that manages to churn a maximum of 7.7bhp power at 8,000rpm and the torque peaks at 8.9Nm at 5,500rpm.

The braking system mated with the engine also remains the same. The front and the rear feature a 130mm drum brake. To utilise the power with maximum efficiency, Honda uses the CBS (Combined Braking System) technology. The Honda Activa Premium is equipped with a three-step adjustable hydraulic that ensures a smooth ride, even on bumpy terrains.

