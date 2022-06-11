Cars such as the Kia Sonet come with tons of feature. Now, some people may find these features a little gimmicky, but once they’ve experienced them for a prolonged period, they too will feel that these features should come as standard in all cars.

There’s no telling just how pervasive will electric vehicles be in the next couple of years. What auto experts all across the country will agree on, is just how important certain smart features be in the years to come.

Going forward, cars that come loaded with features as standard will rule the market. We are already moving towards a car market that values safety, and along with that, feature that makes lives easier are also going to be a huge selling point, a fact that companies like Kia and Hyundai understand.

We take a look at a few of the smart features that Kia has built into the Sonet, that every car should come with, as standard.

Tracking related features

This certainly has to be the best of the bunch. In fact, when you think about it, most of these features should come as standard in all cars. Location-based tracking, such as live car tracking, car location sharing, live traffic information, find my car etc really comes in handy.

Based on these, some other nifty features that are very useful, include stolen vehicle tracking, and stolen vehicle immobilisation. Sure, there are ways that thieves can circumvent these measures, but it is better to have them as a deterrent than not having them at all.

Furthermore, the geo-fence and time-fence alert, along with the valet alert feature in the Kia Sonnet sure help towards peaceful ownership, especially if you have to hand over the keys of your car to someone else, very often.

Vehicle health management

While most modern cars have some sort of a diagnostic tool and report management system, Kia has taken theirs to a whole new level, by placing the control with the end users.

The Sonet gives users a monthly health report. It also features an auto and a manual diagnostic alert. Along with that users also get a maintenance alert, which allows them to get their car serviced right on time.

All of this can be accessed at the instrument cluster as well as Kia’s Connect App.

Voice recognition commands

While voice recognition commands have been present for years now, Kia uses a system that is really refined.

Not only can you use voice recognition for basic stuff like checking up on the weather and setting up a route on the navigation system, users can also use voice commands to control the air conditioning and climate, open and close the sunroof and control the front and rear defoggers.

The best thing about the VR system that Kia uses, is that it works really well with thick Indian accents and functions without a glitch.

Remote commands and controls

Kia's connected car system also allows a user to control an extensive number of aspects of the car, all through their app and keys. Apart from the generic engine start/stop functionality, and switching on the climate control, users can also control the Smart Pure Air air purifier along with a hoard of other things.

These include remotely locking or unlocking the door, and checking the vehicle status of the Sonet. Users can also keep an eye on the TPMS or tyre pressure, as well as the fuel and battery status, and check if they need an urgent refill or need to be replaced.

