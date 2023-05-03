ZEE5 Global, The world’s largest streaming platform for South Asian content, is proud to announce its collaboration with the Mayor Of London as the official OTT presenting partner for the ‘Eid In The Square’ event held on 29th April 2023 at the Trafalgar Square. With the event in its 18th year, the annual celebration following Ramadan was bigger than ever, and witnessed one of its best turnouts till date, with thousands present at the venue to celebrate the festival with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

Hailed as one of the biggest community-based events in London, this year it was all about celebrating family, education and innovation. The event saw both London residents and visitors explore the best of Islamic art, history, and culture. On the main stage, a captivating blend of contemporary and traditional performances thrilled visitors, while food stalls from around the world offered an enticing array of culinary delights.

It was all about celebrating the culture and the community and ZEE5 Global didn’t miss the opportunity to add to the experience. Visitors were presented with an array of fun-filled and interactive activities. Exciting games like digital spin the wheel and the cash-grabbing machine entertained the audiences as they stood a chance to win subscriptions and goodies from the brand. Quirky and colorful photo booths made for the perfect opportunity to capture the best moments from the event spent with their friends and families.

Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global said, “We have always believed in providing the finest entertainment that celebrates culture and diversity. As the world’s largest streaming platform for South Asians, we are pleased to have been associated with this initiative that gave us an opportunity to celebrate the festival of Eid along with the community. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Mayor for this initiative.”

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I am thrilled that Londoners and visitors of all faiths and none joined together in Trafalgar Square for our annual Eid in the Square festivities. The success of this event once again demonstrates that London’s diversity is our greatest strength, and something to be celebrated at every opportunity as we build a better London for all. It was inspiring to see people of all backgrounds enjoying the food, music, and activities, and embracing the rich traditions of the Muslim community in the heart of our capital following Ramadan. From my family to yours, Eid Mubarak!”

Eid on the Square is a flagship event organized by the Mayor of London to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan. The event brings together people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate and share the joy of this special occasion. This year, with ZEE5 Global’s partnership and the innumerous exciting attractions that were lined up, the event proved to be a unique and unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Buckle up for an entertainment experience you won’t forget, only with ZEE5 Global!

