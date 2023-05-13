We Padma Bhushan Awardees Drs. Raja and Radha Reddy of Kuchipudi Dance have been performing and teaching Kuchipudi classical dance for over 50 years now and are solely responsible in bringing out Kuchipudi on to the cultural map of the world. Our entire family is dedicated to the propagation of Kuchipudi Classical Dance of our Bharat.

In continuation of our efforts, apart from performing ourselves, and bearing in mind the necessity of passing on Kuchipudi classical dance form to our younger generations, we set up Natya Tarangini Performing Arts Centre which is striving to spread our rich cultural values in Bharat and abroad.

We have been successfully spreading quality arts among its audience through annually organized National Festival of Dance and Music titled ‘Parampara Series’ for past 26 years and Anniversary Celebration (World Dance Day) on 29th April every year.

As part of World Dance Day, Natya Tarangini celebrated Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav – “GURU SHISHYA PARAMPARA”. The series was planned for 3-days (27th – 29th April 2023). The performances featured a combination of gurus and their shishyas. The idea behind the series was to showcase the rich Indian tradition of Guru-Shishya teachings and exchange, while simultaneously showcasing handing down of the torch of each performing tradition from the stalwart to the next generation since India got its azadi.

We are pleased to inform you that this year’s performances were by artists whose work inspires devotion to art and life across India and globally. The event was specially curated by Natya Tarangini’s Artistic Director, Mrs. Kaushalya Reddy.

In continuation to the World Dance week, Natya Tarangini also celebrated its 47th Annual Day on 30th April, 2023 to showcase the passing of the teachings from the Guru to their Shishyas with performances by Shishyas of Natya Tarangini.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.