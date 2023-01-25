Waste management is a global problem with millions of discarded items ending up in landfills. But what if some of them could be ‘recycled’ into extraordinary art? One man is on a mission to create record breaking mosaics using discarded materials. Meet incredibly talented Chetan Raut who uses CDs, cassettes, keyboard buttons, paper cups, clay diyas, and more to create memorable art on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Thursday, 26thof January at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The ninth season of the pathbreaking original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of entertaining, motivating and inspiring viewers every Thursday at 8 PM with enthralling, wondrous stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Hailing from Powai in Mumbai, Chetan’s first large artwork was of PM Narendra Modi, a 15 ft x 21ft installation that he made out of old cassettes. Since then Chetan has created world’s largest CD mosaic portrait of Shivaji out of 75,000 CDs, world’s biggest Ram Darbar with ‘diyas’ and largest portrait of actor Yash of KGF fame using books. Overall, he has set 15 records across platforms, and has had his artworks named in Limca Book of Records & India Book of Records too. Learn more about this record making artist this Thursday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the story of Mosaic Artist Chetan Raut of Mumbai along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a start-up that is ‘printing’ houses.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Thursday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

