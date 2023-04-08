This summer, India gears up to experience the ultimate fusion of Western pop and Desi melodies as Penn Masala, the World’s first South Asian Acappella group, announces its much-awaited Homecoming Tour!

Produced by TribeVibe, a BookMyShow Enterprise, the tour will travel to six cities in India including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa from May 19th-29th, 2023.

Tickets for the coveted tour start at Rs. 499/- and will go live exclusively on April 7th, 2023 on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination and Official Ticketing Partner for the tour.

Speaking about performing in India, the band collectively said, “We’re so thrilled to be coming back to India this summer for our Homecoming Tour! You don’t want to miss our fusion of the best Desi and Western hit songs. As a Desi singing group that’s based in the U.S., we are so excited to come back to India, where our group’s music and heritage has its roots in. We hope to see you all soon in a city near you!”

Commenting on the coveted group returning to the homeland, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe, said, “One of the most iconic internet sensations are returning to India after more than 5 years since their last visit to the country. Penn Masala’s Homecoming Tour is bound to bring together a mixed bag of audiences, like their musical significance – a blend of beautiful beats with melodious vocals. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with BookMyShow and bring to life some of the truly enthralling music experiences by Penn Masala across major cities in India this summer. It’s an exciting prospect for us to host such exemplary musical talents and add a feather to our growing portfolio of IPs and events in the country!”

Penn Masala, the South Asian acapella group of the University of Pennsylvania, has been an internet sensation for their spectacular music produced by a college boyband. An amalgamation of western and desi music, Penn Masala is bringing the best of both worlds to India, this May.

The Acapella band has been at the forefront of blending two distinct musical cultures for over 25 years. Right from former US President Obama’s Diwali Celebration to the International Indian Film Academy Awards, Penn Masala has performed at some of the most notable events around the globe. The group has released 12 full-length studio albums and amassed over 60 million music streams from fans globally.

