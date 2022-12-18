Art-and-culture

Top Notch | Tejal Mathur: 'I look for permanence every time I build'

Tejal Mathur on creating ‘environmentally relevant” spaces.

Namrata Zakaria December 18, 2022
Tejas Mathur

NO ONE could have been to Mumbai’s older Pali Village Cafe, opened 12 years ago, and not come totally charmed by its decor. The restaurant in its former avatar was one of the most beautiful spaces in Mumbai, only to be rivaled by its sister space, Pali Bhavan, right across the road. This, in a city brimming over with fine dining spaces and chic little delis. Slowly and sure-footedly, interior designer Tejal Mathur has become as renowned as the fabulous spaces she designs.

PALI BHAVAN – Home Style Indian Cuisine
A narrative of a sepia toned memory of simple but tasteful homes of a Bombay that is losing its past. The crumbling glory of vernacular elements like wooden window flaps, grilled doors, cast iron balustrade on seamless cement stairs and walls pull out a page form that dust laden book – it’s a familiar feeling, a nostalgia or even a reminiscence of childhood bonds that evaporated through the evolution of the city. Every piece craft and furniture is by Ironworks : our vintage collective.
Photo Credits : Ritesh Ramakrishnan

“I always have an imaginary narrative going on in my head,” Mathur, 50, tells me. “Why is this place here and who am I making it for? I like to translate the natural behavior of the human being who owns the space into the space. Pali Village Cafe came from two young people who didn’t have much money and were putting together a restaurant.” So the walls were patina, and the plates looked handpicked. It’s almost as if one could imagine the owners decorating it themselves wearing overalls.

Mathur’s new space, opening once more in the chic Mumbai suburb of Bandra, is also an homage to the woman who runs it. Nava owner Anushka Pathak is 25, a right-arm amputee, and a Tedx speaker. “She really is the brightest bean doing something so different in our foodscape. And Chef Akash makes amazing desserts inspired by artworks like Van Gogh’s Starry Nights and Michelangelo’s sculptures,’ Mathur says. Mathur has given them a well-deserved open kitchen so the guests can partake of the magic. “One of the walls has art dedicated to Banksy. We’ve culled out a balcony and added some modern furniture too, the floor is black and the walls are white so it’s very French vintage,” the interior designer says.
Mathur fell into interior design just the way one falls into love. “When I was in college, I did commerce by default. But I painted a lot and I know that I saw the world in patterns, form and balance, symmetry. I was always sensitive to visual imagery,” she says.

Top Notch Tejal Mathur I look for permanence every time I build

NAVA – Nouvel European Cuisine
Banksy inspired art prints were specially created for the soft shell moulded walls of a very monochrome Nava and take center stage in an otherwise white vintage meets edgy modern in its enveloping natural light vibe. A perfect lunch spot that morphs into an enveloping cave with a dimly lit hedonistic vibe.
Photo Credits : Arihant Karan Mahay-
Akm photography

Her spaces are somehow instantly recognisable, in most cases. Each space is unique but tied together by some terrific leitmotifs, like intense or textured walls for example. Or her penchant for darker moody hues. “I look at interiors very architecturally. The structure turns me on. The space is just the cave and needs to stand on its own,” she explains “Decor is important but I was always into respecting the skin and bones of a room. The walls, ceiling floor have to be very significant first, and then the other elements come in.”

Top Notch Tejal Mathur I look for permanence every time I build

DONNA DELI – Comfort European Cuisine
A vintage goth dream of a woman who brings alive her desires of being loved through recreating a gentle white setting with classic elements like the planter urn and French vintage trimmings and detail in the furniture. This outdoor spot is swathed in greens that make it that perfect date place.
Photo Credits : Ishi Sitwala

Some of Mathur’s most significant spaces are all the Nutcrackers in Mumbai, The British Brewing Company at the Palladium, and Plural in Fort. She has done some truly luxurious homes across India. But more famously that of singer Sona Mohapatra and husband Ram Sampath, singer Pratichee and model Shonali Malhotra Soni. The Mhapatra-Sampath home was recently covered by a rash of design magazines. “It looks so carelessly put together,” Mathur smiles. “But that’s by design, Sona wanted to use elements of their ancestral home.”
Pratichee’s home is dark and sexy, like a boudoir, with plum and gold tints. Shonali, Mathur says, is a repeat client, with intense and edgy charcoal tones, marbles and terrazzo.

Top Notch Tejal Mathur I look for permanence every time I build

The Nutcracker
A ‘breezy’ spot named ‘The Fluid’ along a row of arched windows at the newest outpost of the Nutcracker at Jio Mall gives that outdoorsy vibe with handcrafted oblong swings on rope softly lit with oversized jute chandeliers for a setting inspired by raw nature. Bespoke sandblasted wooden tables are live edged to add to the depth of a gently glowing cave.
Photo Credits : Kuber Shah

Mathur loves the idea of post-modern Indian elements in her design. She says it is possible to breathe life into vernacular elements of older structures and adapt them in a modern way. “It’s the way we lived. With wooden doors and window shutters. We lived as a community and ate on the floor. For example, Mumbai is not all colonial and gothic structures, it’s also about so many middle-class dwellings. Even our village homes are so scientific and organic.”
The designer has travelled across India sourcing for specialty craftsmen their products, from Jaipur, Jodhpur and Moadabad to the resplendent Karaikudi in the south. She is also keen on making “environmentally relevant” spaces that pay heed to the way humans live in their natural surroundings. “I look for permanence and timelessness every time I build something. And I think sourcing ethically should be a matter of regulation,” she avers.

Top Notch Tejal Mathur I look for permanence every time I build

SONA MOHAPATRA DUPLEX
The stairwell is clad with aged ship planks that retain the original character. The windows with antique coloured glass and wooden shutters bring that sense of Indianness that is so very Sona. The walls adorn her art collected over the years and the chandelier is from Ironworks our vintage collective.
Photo Credits : Isha Shah

Namrata Zakaria is a seasoned writer and editor, and a chronicler of social and cultural trends. Her first book, on late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks’ Moda Goa museum, is due to be published shortly. Zakaria is especially known for her insider’s take on fashion, luxury and social entrepreneurship in India. Her writing is appreciated for shaping opinions, busting myths, making reputations and sometimes breaking the odd career. Zakaria is also involved in putting together philanthropic efforts in the field of economic and environmental sustainability.

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 06:00:32 IST

