For the first time in many years, the Capital’s art scene shines a light on fifteen Bengali contemporary artists of renown, through a special exhibition.

It is a sultry monsoon afternoon in Delhi, but the mucky weather and jammed roads are no deterrent to the long line of cars piling up outside the Treasure Art Gallery (TAG), which has recently opened its doors in the South Delhi hub of Defence Colony. On view are the best works that Bengal’s contemporary art scene has to offer art patrons and buyers alike, for the exhibition titled ‘Art of Bengal’. Yet, the biggest draw is the chance to meet one of few living legends of the Indian art scene today – artist Jogen Chowdhury.

At the event, though there are dozens of people vying for his attention, he humbly grants us a personal interview. “There are hundreds of artists in Bengal, but we don’t display our work too much in the Capital, exhibiting mostly in Bengal. The curator of this exhibition, Tina Chandroji, has done a great job of bringing these fifteen artists together for this show. Each one has different qualities, but they are all sensitive artists who have unique things to say through the use of varied expressions. All of them have achieved a certain standard and quality,” he asserts.

Considered one of the most eminent Indian painters of this century, Chowdhury’s work has been in the limelight for decades. A recent painting of his, made with his signature cross-hatching technique, was auctioned at an impressive amount of INR 65,50,684 (USD 87,341). At ‘Art of Bengal’, five of his recent paintings and one sculpture are on display, each one made to reflect current events and his frame of mind. The centre-piece, however, is an arresting painting known as ‘Partition’, which he completed in 2017 to commemorate 70 years of this momentous event in India’s history. As we complete 75 years of the Partition this month, the painting’s poignant message resonates strongly.

Two other works, ‘Lonely Man’ and ‘Blind Terror (Bird)’ made during the pandemic also stand out. He shares with candour, “My work is not abstract, but I bring the quality of abstractness in realism. For me the form and gestures are important. I’m not completely realistic but also not completely abstract.”

Apart from Chowdhury’s works, visitors are spoilt for choice with the wide range of art displayed across two floors of the gallery. This includes Sanat Kar’s signature figures with large expressive eyes, which seek to “explore and play on the deep, dark recesses of the human mind lending the canvases a deep brooding quality”; Ganesh Haloi’s structured paintings in muted colours that are influenced by his early exposure to archaeological sites like the Ajanta caves; the blurred lines of the bright abstracts made by Sibaprasad Karchaudhuri; and the muted tonality of Gautam Chowdhury’s prominent figures.

There are also the thought-provoking works of Ashok Bhowmik on whom the horror and anxieties of the Naxalite violence of the late sixties and early seventies, left a deep scar. Additionally, the joyous revelry of Tapas Konar’s pieces nicely offset the dark and deep philosophy highlighted in Tarun Dey’s works.

Pradip Rakshit’s abstract landscapes show his mastery over lines, while Samir Aich’s ‘semi-abstract’ works capture the silent, contemplative moments after an act of violence. There are also Amitava Dhar’s animalistic figures depicting chaos in its myriad forms, and Pankaj Panwar’s conversation-starting sculpture ‘In The Breaking News… (His Master’s Voice)’ where a tortured dog represents media outlets being mouthpieces for spreading the word of reigning political parties. Samindra Majumdar portrays the poignant beauty of nature and Debasish Bhattcharyya the starkness of form through creative use of mundane objects. Sunil De’s muted images also make an impression by using interesting elements like calligraphy.

When asked the intent behind this exhibition, curator and Director of Treasure Art Gallery, Tina Chandroji shares, “The group exhibition was inspired by the desire to look afresh at these works of art and artists, who contributed greatly towards the uniqueness of Bengal art of the present time. It is part of an effort to understand these artworks and their contexts more fully and thus to better appreciate them. These artworks, so diverse in their choice of themes, so varied in their scale of scene, dimensions and size of canvas, will enchant every admirer of Indian Art and initiate discussions on the aesthetic sensibilities and cultural influence of the regional art of Bengal.”

We wrap up after a leisurely walk through the layered works on display, hoping to return to soak in more of the tremendous talent on display till September 30. It isn’t often that one gets a glimpse of region-specific work of this calibre. So, artist Pankaj Panwar echoes everyone present, when he says, “I hope this opens a new phase of Bengali artists showcasing in Delhi. It’s the need of the hour, especially after the pandemic which was very tough on the artists.”

Noor Anand Chawla pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.

