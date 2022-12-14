The Piano Man presents Giants of Jazz, an incredibly mind-blowing jazz extravaganza. The music festival brings together a line-up of artists from around the world and traces the various distinctive attributes of Jazz through the years. The melodies and symphonies orchestrated by the jazz savants will transcend you into the world beyond.

With artists and bands such as Akoda (France), Pere BujosaTrio (Spain), Ser O Jooni (Chile), Hi5 (Austria/Germany) Zero Gravity, Siddharth Aditya and Sonic and The Piano Man himself, Arjun Sagar Gupta, the music festival promises to be a week-long spectacle for all jazz lovers.

The essence of Jazz and the complexities of the art form – Giants of Jazz instils and exemplifies what jazz fans value as an art form. The music festival will entirely engulf one’s senses. So come and share the delight that only the purity of art can bring with your family and friends.

Expressing his thoughts on the festival, Arjun Sagar Gupta, Founder and Owner of The Piano Man, said, “We are thrilled to bring back Giants of Jazz – a music festival that truly celebrates the essence of the art form and our vision to provide a prejudice free stage to the artists/bands. The 11 daylong event completely resonates with the ‘artist’s first philosophy’ and invites people to experience Jazz like never before. This year we have a unique line-up of performing artists and bands from across the globe who are not only the masters of the art form but have also managed to create some of the most amazing musical stories in their careers. Raising the bar higher, we are ecstatic to kick-start the show and show our audiences the true spirit of Jazz culture.”

Giants of Jazz has been a popular event over the years, attracting the patrons and the audience. Artists from Israel, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, France, Brazil, Italy, and Norway have all set the stage on fire while performing at The Piano Man.

This year, The Piano Man is ready to welcome the spirit of celebration by reinvigorating the magic of music. We invite you to join us on this musical adventure, where fans of genuine, one-of-a-kind Jazz will be able to express themselves. This wait is finally over – Giants of Jazz is coming!!!!

Giants of Jazz Date The Piano Man Jazz Club The Piano Man Gurugram 12th December, Monday Prabhtoj sings The Standards Zero Gravity Duo 13th December, Tuesday Gaurav & Parijat Yohei & Arjun 14th December, Wednesday HI5 Siddharth, Aditya and Sonic 15th December, Thursday Pere Bujosa Trio HI5 16th December, Friday Ser O Jooni Pere Bujosa Trio 17th December, Saturday Akoda Ser O Jooni 18th December, Sunday The Next Generation Akoda

Giants of Jazz Aftershock 23rd December, Friday Blessing Chimanga 24th December, Saturday Blessing Chimanga 28th December, Wednesday Ser O Duo 29th December, Thursday Ser O Duo Details Date – 12th December to 29th December 2022 Time – 8:30 pm-12:30 am Venue – Commercial Complex B 6/7-22 Opp Deer Park, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi Date – 12th November to 28th December 2022 Time – 8:30 pm- 12:30 am Venue – 32nd Avenue, Part 2, Sector 15, Gurgaon

