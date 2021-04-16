The Friday List: From a campaign to conserve mangroves to a talk on cultural capital, your weekly calendar of virtual events

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar.

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe

As the coronavirus crisis continues to be an all pervasive presence across the globe, so too we try and come to terms with the new normal of living through rules that change every day and taking precautions to prevent us from contracting the disease. All the while, the need to avoid crowded spaces to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus continues to remain a necessity which has led to a leisure time that is largely a virtual experience. So despite the ever-changing regulations around the more stringent of restrictions, the landscape of our engagements and weekly dosages of entertainment continues to be moderated digitally, through the screen.

Every Friday, we'll bring you a curated list of online experiences — performances, talks, tours, screenings — to mark on your weekly calendar. On this week's #FridayList: an online art campaign to save mangroves, a talk on Michelangelo's Sistine Ceiling and Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans.

— An online campaign

Recently launched by The Ministry of Mumbai's Magic, the online campaign Make Art for Mumbai's Mangroves is an open call to artists, illustrators and animators to submit artworks themed around the protection of these plants in the city. Mumbai's wetlands are under continued threat owing to environmental concerns and urban planning, and with this initiative, the aim is to create a catalogue of all the artworks submitted by the youth on conserving mangroves and submitting it to the Environment Ministry in June 2021. The campaign is spread across eight weeks during which amateur artists are encouraged to post their works on social media handles with the hashtag #MakeArtForMumbaiMangroves to denote their participation in the project.

To know more about how to enter this campaign, click here.

When: Till 22 May

— Attend a virtual play

Katha Kahaniyan, an ongoing virtual theatre festival transports a series of short stories to the stage, all directed by Varun Sharma. Organised by Theatre Leela, the play that will be staged this Friday is the thrilling story, A Murder in Brooklyn. The short story follows the murder of detective Patrick Maloney by his wife, Mary and the agony and rage caused by rejection that leads to this horrific crime. When Mary falls into a state of anosogonsia upon hearing that her husband is about to leave her, she kills him in a fit of anger and regains her senses only after the ghastly crime has been committed. Things take a macabre turn when detectives investigate into this death, manipulated continually by Mary until terrifying truths come to light. For all fans of the theatre missing out on live shows, this event is definitely one to attend.

To know more and get your ticket, click here.

When: 17 April (6 pm)

— Talks and panel discussions

To mark World Heritage Day 2021, AVID Learning has brought about the panel discussion Cultural Capitals: Future Legacies of India's Cities - Hyderabad to discuss the present and historical legacies of some of the most culturally vibrant cities in the country. A part of a new series of discussions, the session this week will focus on Hyderabad and examine its socio-cultural moorings through the lens of the contemporary art scene, heritage initiatives, Hyderabadi cuisine and much more. Among the panellists are gallerist Lakshmi Nambiar, heritage expert Yunus Lasania, co-founder of Lamakaan, Ashhar Farhan and editor Mini Menon. For those interested in learning about what constitutes cultural capital and why it is important to understand its significance, this session is the place to be.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 22 April (6 pm)

A new lecture series brought forth by the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) is spread over six sessions which explore Italian artworks through illustrated virtual presentations. Conducted by Reshma Nayyar, a specialist in Baroque art and hosted by the museum's Head of Conservation, Anupam Sah, the series begins with the 15th century. It will situate a selection of masterpieces in their broader cultural context created across three hundred years while discussing the techniques used to enhance illusionism in the painting domes and vaults of the era. The lecture for this weekend will focus on the world renowned structure, Michelangelo's Sistine Ceiling in Vatican City, making it a must attend for architects and art history buffs.

Where: Zoom

When: 17 April (11 am)

To talk about his new book and the tenets he lays down in it towards achieving a healthy balance in our life, Sadhguru will be in discussion with the bestselling author Chetan Bhagat, in a session brought forth by Crossword Bookstores and Penguin Random House India. In his book Karma, Sadhguru elucidates the meaning of this oft simplified word to something more than a system of checks and balances, which in fact has the power to shape our destiny. The yogi also puts down practical uses of his philosophy in everyday lives to discover not simply a way towards fruitful living but also towards joy and contentment. In his conversation with Bhagat, he will be elaborating on these concepts as well as providing some crucial insights on tackling the bigger questions.

To know more and purchase your ticket, click here.

When: 17 April (8.30 pm)

A panel discussion brought forth by the Bangalore International Centre attempts to address questions around the lexicon of Indian vocabulary, like which are the terms that are currently the topic of debate in Indian society? How have their meanings changed over time? And how do we locate them in the contemporary context? A discussion based on editors Rukmini Bhaya Nayar and Peter Ronald deSouza's book, Keywords for India: A Conceptual Lexicon for the 21st Century, the session 259 #Keywords for India addresses the entries that have gone into this dictionary. With sociologist Shiv Visvanathan and philosophy professor Vrinda Dalmiya, the two will divulge how the words from a wide range of topics including gender, technology, economics and aesthetics came to be a part of the book and why such a dictionary is necessary to begin with.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 16 April (6.30 pm)

Gallery Ark will be hosting a conversation this weekend between curator Gitanjali Dang and veteran artist Gulammohamed Sheikh, as part of the series Happenings which comprises a curated list of talks, film screenings and performances situated as artworks in the context of the ongoing exhibit, In the Light Of. The exhibit is curated by Dang and through her free ranging chat with Sheikh, she is set to explore his photographs from the 70s currently on view at the gallery as well as motives around memory, time, friendship and history that have informed his art. The discussion is sure to be a highly insightful one, filled with snippets from the lives of two people immersed in making art.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 18 April (6 pm)

— Discuss a movie

This Friday, join the Sipping Thoughts Movie Club to discuss their pick of the month, Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha. The 2016 film was a highly contested topic and following the ban on its theatrical release, it was made available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in the lead, its narrative moves through the lives of four women at four different stages in life, exploring their desires, both material and sensual. The discussion this week will flow around some of the major themes addressed in the film to go beyond reviewing and become an actual, critical dialogue on the plight of the film's protagonists.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 16 April (4 pm)

— Online sculpture workshop

Brought about by the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), New York, is the workshop, Exploring Sculpture in which parents and kids alike can come together to learn how to make 3D objects with simple material found at home. While exploring the sculptures of artists like Martin Puryear, Alexander Calder, and Ruth Asawa, participants will be able to learn how to mould craft material like papers, aluminium foils, paper cups and other such articles to create something beautiful. The workshop is recommended for children in the age group of five to 10 and is definitely a fun way to get their creative juices flowing and provide them with some activity at home.

To know more and register, click here.

When: 22 April

— Streaming this week

Arriving on Netflix this Friday is Ajeeb Daastaans, an anthology of four short films by four different directors spun together as dark, macabre narratives that showcase the complexity of human emotions. Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani come together in this anthology which oscillates between generations, the present and the past, to bring forth thrilling stories that explore the surprising and unexpected ways in which certain incidents act as catalysts to burst open the deep wounds at the heart of fractured relationships. With a stellar cast comprising Jaideep Ahlawat, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shefali Shah among others, these suspenseful shorts are definitely ones to catch this weekend.

When: 16 April

Where: Netflix

A new detective drama set to arrive on Disney+Hotstar is the Kate Winslet-starrer Mare of Easttown, the story of a maligned detective trying to cope with her personal demons even as she attempts to solve a ghastly murder. Following the death of her son, the remarriage of her husband and the disappearance of a teenage girl two years ago, the detective in Easttown is a struggling mess trying to fight her personal and professional battles. When another teenage girl is found dead in their small town where everybody knows everybody, emotions are riding high, and she must learn how to deal with the horrors of the past as danger lurks at every corner in the present. Tune in to catch the first episode of what is sure to be a most exciting show.

When: 19 April

Where: Disney+Hotstar

The online platform, BookMyShow Stream will be showcasing all the Oscar-nominated short films in the live action and animated categories this Friday. Animated shorts like Burrow, Genius Loci, Yes-People and live action films including Feeling Through, Two Distant Strangers and White Eye will be available for viewing ahead of the Academy Awards 2021. While Genius Loci, the French short follows the story of a girl who discovers a oneness beneath an urban chaos, Two Distant Strangers is a sci-fi drama that follows a character stuck in a time loop and examines the deaths of African-Americans through their encounters with the police. The shorts promise to be an insightful take on life, its many emotions and complicated layers, making for very illuminating perspectives on the world around us.

When: 16 April

Where: BookMyShow Stream